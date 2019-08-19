Celebrating World Photography Day With 10 Metro Phoenix Photographers

We're all inundated with selfies and pet pictures these days, but sometimes it's nice to elevate your world view. In honor of World Photography Day on Monday, August 19, we're highlighting 10 Phoenix photographers who can help make it happen.
One took a poignant picture of border fencing amid a vast desert expanse. Another took pictures of discarded items used for target practice. Here's a look at their compelling work to help you celebrate the fine art of photography on a global and local scale.
David Emitt Adams
David Emitt Adams’ wet-plate collodion photographs range from images of oil refineries on lids of oil drums to images of desert landscapes on discarded cans and other found objects. He’s represented by Etherton Gallery in Tucson.
Jace Becker
Using alternative processes, Jace Becker explores “identity, vulnerability, and the darker sides of introspection,” often without direct reference to the human form.
Gina DeGideo
A member of the Eye Lounge artists collective based in Roosevelt Row, Gina DeGideo makes work that captures her personal exploration of desert “transitions and transformations.”
Johnny Kerr
Johnny Kerr often uses black and white photography to create minimalist landscapes that highlight the striking architecture of natural and built environments.
Mark Klett
Mark Klett explores the “effects of time, culture, history, and human activity on the landscape,” including the intersection of culture and land along the U.S.-Mexico border. He’s represented by Lisa Sette Gallery in Phoenix.
William LeGoullon
Many of William LeGoullon’s photographs feature objects that have been discarded or taken into the desert, then used as targets for shooting practice.
Annie Lopez
Using cyanotype photography and tamale paper, Annie Lopez explores her own family history, personal identity, and the contemporary political landscape in America.
Christopher Oshana
Navy veteranChristopher Oshana
focuses on the experiences of veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he conveys through portraits of diverse veterans.
Marilyn Szabo
Marilyn Szabo’s work captures cultural and historical moments, often through black and white images that convey the nuance of her subjects – from iconic buildings to local creatives.
Claire A. Warden
Using alternative processes, Claire A. Warden addresses the “intersecting ideas of identity, the other, and the psychology of power and knowledge.”
