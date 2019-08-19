Celebrating World Photography Day With 10 Metro Phoenix Photographers

We're all inundated with selfies and pet pictures these days, but sometimes it's nice to elevate your world view. In honor of World Photography Day on Monday, August 19, we're highlighting 10 Phoenix photographers who can help make it happen.

One took a poignant picture of border fencing amid a vast desert expanse. Another took pictures of discarded items used for target practice. Here's a look at their compelling work to help you celebrate the fine art of photography on a global and local scale.

David Emitt Adams

David Emitt Adams’ wet-plate collodion photographs range from images of oil refineries on lids of oil drums to images of desert landscapes on discarded cans and other found objects. He’s represented by Etherton Gallery in Tucson.

EXPAND Jace Becker often explores issues related to identity. Lynn Trimble

Jace Becker

Using alternative processes, Jace Becker explores “identity, vulnerability, and the darker sides of introspection,” often without direct reference to the human form.

Gina DeGideo is an artist with Eye Lounge in Roosevelt Row. Gina DeGideo

Gina DeGideo

A member of the Eye Lounge artists collective based in Roosevelt Row, Gina DeGideo makes work that captures her personal exploration of desert “transitions and transformations.”

EXPAND Johnny Kerr often hones in on simple architectural elements. Johnny Kerr

Johnny Kerr

Johnny Kerr often uses black and white photography to create minimalist landscapes that highlight the striking architecture of natural and built environments.

Mark Klett, Fence separating the US/Mexico border south of the Gila Mountains, May 2015. Pigment print, edition of 20, available in three sizes. Lisa Sette Gallery

Mark Klett

Mark Klett explores the “effects of time, culture, history, and human activity on the landscape,” including the intersection of culture and land along the U.S.-Mexico border. He’s represented by Lisa Sette Gallery in Phoenix.

William LeGoullon photographs desert shooting targets. Modified Arts

William LeGoullon

Many of William LeGoullon’s photographs feature objects that have been discarded or taken into the desert, then used as targets for shooting practice.

EXPAND Annie Lopez specializes in cyanotype photography. Art Intersection

Annie Lopez

Using cyanotype photography and tamale paper, Annie Lopez explores her own family history, personal identity, and the contemporary political landscape in America.

EXPAND Omar portrait from Christopher Oshana's "Invisible Scar" series exploring veterans and PTSD. Christopher Oshana

Christopher Oshana



Navy veteran

focuses on the experiences of veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he conveys through portraits of diverse veterans.

EXPAND Marilyn Szabo took this photo of Rose Johnson, a longtime staple of the downtown arts scene. Marilyn Szabo

Marilyn Szabo

Marilyn Szabo’s work captures cultural and historical moments, often through black and white images that convey the nuance of her subjects – from iconic buildings to local creatives.

EXPAND Claire A. Warden creates abstract images. Claire A. Warden

Claire A. Warden

Using alternative processes, Claire A. Warden addresses the “intersecting ideas of identity, the other, and the psychology of power and knowledge.”