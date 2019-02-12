Need Valentine's Day Plans? 10 Romantic Date Ideas in Phoenix

It's only two days until Valentine's Day. You've secured a reservation at one of the best restaurants in town and a hotel room at a four-star hotel. (You have, haven't you?) Your night is well-planned. But what about the day? And for that matter, what about the rest of the weekend?

Luckily, Phoenix offers plenty of romantic activities for homebodies and adventure seekers alike. Many of these activities are also available year-round, because why should the romance stop on February 15?

Take a Stroll Through Desert Botanical Garden

Meander down one of the garden's many gorgeous paths and view some of the desert's prettiest plants. For unparalleled views of the garden and Papago Park, check out the Sonoran Desert Nature Loop Trail. For a limited time, see the garden come to life at night with a light show spectacular, "Electric Desert."

Hike South Mountain

Hike up one of Phoenix's most central mountains and see the Valley from above. Early risers can catch the sunrise from Dobbins Lookout on the north side of the mountain. For those who love sleeping in, take a leisurely hike up South Mountain in the late afternoon to watch the sunset.



Spend a morning strolling through the Japanese Friendship Garden. Airi Katsuka

Take in The Japanese Friendship Garden

Find your zen among the waterfalls and koi fish while enjoying Phoenix's mild weather this Valentine's Day. Couples can spend a lazy afternoon admiring the intricate detail of Japanese gardening and feeding the 300 fish that call the garden home.

Ride in a Gondola at The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale

Hop in a gondola and travel to Venice without leaving the state or damaging your wallet. For $10 a person, a professional gondolier will sing heavenly Italian tunes while transporting you around the Hyatt's seven-acre lake.

Tour an Olive Grove in Queen Creek

Lose yourself among the many olive trees that make up the Queen Creek Olive Mill's olive grove. On the Olive 101 Tour, learn the steps to olive oil making and how to taste the subtle differences in each type. On your way out, pick up some olive oil to take home and whip up a delicious meal for your loved one.

Ride on Horseback Through the Desert

Gallop through the arid Sonoran Desert on the back of a magnificent horse. You and your loved one can breathe in the fresh desert air while exploring the foothills of the Bradshaw Mountains.



Walk Through a Butterfly Garden at Butterfly Wonderland

The butterflies fluttering in your stomach are telling you to take your partner to Butterfly Wonderland this February. With more than 3,000 butterflies, this rainforest oasis is the perfect spot to enjoy one of nature's most colorful creatures.

Paint With Your Partner at Uptown Art

Artists and amateurs alike are invited to bring their own alcohol, pull up a chair, and get painting. An instructor walks the class through how to paint a masterpiece step-by-step. Uptown Art will be offering Valentine's Day-inspired painting classes throughout February.



The pedestrian bridge over Tempe Town Lake at sunset. Paulann Egelhoff/ Flickr

Rent a Boat at Tempe Town Lake

Spend an afternoon on the water soaking up the sun and getting some exercise in Tempe. Couples can rent a pedal boat and hit the water for a day of sightseeing and romance.

Take to the Skies in a Hot Air Balloon

Take to the skies this February with Hot Air Expeditions. Soar above the Valley in a private hot air balloon and finish the morning off with Champagne and breakfast from Vincent's on Camelback restaurant.