Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa: Guests, tickets and more

The two-day horror party at the Mesa Convention Center will return for its second year on Saturday and Sunday. Gathering of the Ghouls organizer Jason Swarr, who co-owns horror-themed Chandler marketplace Terror Trader, says the event will be bigger than its inaugural edition in 2023.
“We’ve got more of everything,” Swarr says. “More special guests, more vendors and an actual haunted house people can walk through.”
There will also Q&A sessions by celebrities like B-movie guru Joe Bob Briggs and scream queen Linnea Quigley, photo ops inspired by horror movies and video games, a cosplay contest, film screenings and other spooky fun.
“This event is a place where you can celebrate your love of the genre, meet some of your favorite actors and actresses and just let loose,” he says.
What else will lurk about the Mesa Convention Center during Gathering of the Ghouls 2024? Here’s a complete guide to the event with all the details you need to know, including ticket info, a list of special guests and more.
When and where is Gathering of the Ghouls?
Gathering of the Ghouls 2024 takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St. in Mesa.
What time is Gathering of the Ghouls?
Here are the official hours of Gathering of the Ghouls 2024:
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
How much are Gathering of the Ghouls tickets?
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Advance general admission tickets are $20 per person for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Prices for either day will increase by $5 at the door.
Is there an age limit?
No. Gathering of the Ghouls is an all-ages event, and kids 12 and under are free with a paid general admission ticket. That being said, the con focuses on horror, which might be a bit extreme for children. Exercise caution at your discretion.
Gathering of the Ghouls special guests
The following horror actors, actresses and personalities are scheduled to appear at Gathering of the Ghouls:
- Joe Bob Briggs ("MonsterVision," "The Last Drive-In")
- Catherine Corcoran ("Terrifier," "Return to Nuke 'Em High")
- Jenna Kanell ("Terrifier," "Renfield")
- Linnea Quigley ("Silent Night, Deadly Night," "The Return of the Living Dead")
- Allan Trautman ("The Return of the Living Dead," "Monkeybone")
- Thom Mathews (“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,” "The Return of the Living Dead")
- Brett Wagner ("The Crazies," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre")
- Michael Berryman ("The Hills Have Eyes," "Weird Science")
- Felissa Rose (“Sleepaway Camp,” “Terrifier 2”)
- Dave Sheridan (“Scary Movie,” “The Devil’s Rejects”)
- Miguel Nunez ("Return of the Living Dead," "Leprechaun 4")
- Dr. Chud (former Misfits drummer)
- The Grimm Life Collective (YouTube content creators)