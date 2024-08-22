 2024 Gathering of the Ghouls guide: Tickets, artists and more | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa: Guests, tickets and more

Everything to know about the two-day horror party at Mesa Convention Center on Aug. 24 and 25.
August 22, 2024
The scene at last year's Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa.
The scene at last year's Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa.

Like a machete-wielding slasher villain crawling out of its grave, the metro Phoenix horror fandom event Gathering of the Ghouls is back for more.

The two-day horror party at the Mesa Convention Center will return for its second year on Saturday and Sunday. Gathering of the Ghouls organizer Jason Swarr, who co-owns horror-themed Chandler marketplace Terror Trader, says the event will be bigger than its inaugural edition in 2023.

“We’ve got more of everything,” Swarr says. “More special guests, more vendors and an actual haunted house people can walk through.”

There will also Q&A sessions by celebrities like B-movie guru Joe Bob Briggs and scream queen Linnea Quigley, photo ops inspired by horror movies and video games, a cosplay contest, film screenings and other spooky fun.
click to enlarge A man standing next to a person in a Michael Myers costume.
Attendees of last year's Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa.
Terror Trader
Swarr says Gathering of the Ghouls was created by horror fans for horror fans and offers a bloody good time for all.

“This event is a place where you can celebrate your love of the genre, meet some of your favorite actors and actresses and just let loose,” he says.

What else will lurk about the Mesa Convention Center during Gathering of the Ghouls 2024? Here’s a complete guide to the event with all the details you need to know, including ticket info, a list of special guests and more.

When and where is Gathering of the Ghouls?

Gathering of the Ghouls 2024 takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St. in Mesa.

What time is Gathering of the Ghouls?

Here are the official hours of Gathering of the Ghouls 2024:
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How much are Gathering of the Ghouls tickets?

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Advance general admission tickets are $20 per person for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Prices for either day will increase by $5 at the door.

Is there an age limit?

No. Gathering of the Ghouls is an all-ages event, and kids 12 and under are free with a paid general admission ticket. That being said, the con focuses on horror, which might be a bit extreme for children. Exercise caution at your discretion.
click to enlarge
Film critic, television personality and B-movie guru Joe Bob Briggs.
Shudder

Gathering of the Ghouls special guests

The following horror actors, actresses and personalities are scheduled to appear at Gathering of the Ghouls:
  • Joe Bob Briggs ("MonsterVision," "The Last Drive-In")
  • Catherine Corcoran ("Terrifier," "Return to Nuke 'Em High")
  • Jenna Kanell ("Terrifier," "Renfield")
  • Linnea Quigley ("Silent Night, Deadly Night," "The Return of the Living Dead")
  • Allan Trautman ("The Return of the Living Dead," "Monkeybone")
  • Thom Mathews (“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,” "The Return of the Living Dead")
  • Brett Wagner ("The Crazies," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre")
  • Michael Berryman ("The Hills Have Eyes," "Weird Science")
  • Felissa Rose (“Sleepaway Camp,” “Terrifier 2”)
  • Dave Sheridan (“Scary Movie,” “The Devil’s Rejects”)
  • Miguel Nunez ("Return of the Living Dead," "Leprechaun 4")
  • Dr. Chud (former Misfits drummer)
  • The Grimm Life Collective (YouTube content creators)

How do I get to Gathering of the Ghouls?

The most hassle-free way is taking Valley Metro Rail. There’s a stop within walking distance of the convention center and fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. If you’re coming by car, take the U.S. Highway 60 or Loop 202 East freeways to Country Club Drive. From there, drive either north or south, respectively, to Second Street in downtown Mesa and then head east.

Parking at Mesa Convention Center

Parking is free at the Mesa Convention Center’s enormous lot with hundreds of spaces available. The earlier you arrive, though, the closer you can park to the main building.

Food and drink options

Mesa Convention Center has a concession stand located in the main hall selling food and drinks, including burgers, hot dogs and nachos. Next door, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa features a coffee bar (AZ Brew) and a sit-down restaurant (Café Azul). Downtown Mesa also offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, brewpubs and coffeehouses within walking distance of the convention center. (Check out our dining guide to the area.)
click to enlarge Monster masks for sale at a convention.
All manner of creepy items will be available for purchase at Gathering of the Ghouls.
Terror Trader

Gathering of the Ghouls vendors

Swarr says more than 100 vendors will be at the event — including a mix of retailers, artists and other businesses — and they’ll be set up in the convention center’s main hall, along hallways and at other spots throughout the building. A complete list of vendors is available here.

Can I wear a costume to Gathering of the Ghouls?

Yes. Gathering of the Ghouls will also host a cosplay contest for prizes at 7 p.m. on Saturday that will be judged by actress Felissa Rose and drag artist Formelda Hyde. Entries will be limited to only 50 participants and the contest is limited to attendees 16 and older. There will be a $5 per participant. Complete details are available here.
click to enlarge A man standing next to a person in a skeleton costume.
Attendees of last year's Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa.
Terror Trader

What photo-ops can I get at Gathering of the Ghouls?

There will be plenty of things to photograph yourself in front of at the event, including mockups of horror movie sets, various monsters and displays inspired by popular video games "Silent Hill" and "Five Nights At Freddy's." The local Halloween attraction Terror in Tolleson will also have a full-blown haunted house set up at Gathering of the Ghouls.

When and where is the Gathering of the Ghouls after-party?

The Gathering of the Ghouls after-party is from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Café Azul inside the Delta Hotels Phoenix Mesa, 200 N. Centennial Way in Mesa. Admission is free.
