Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
See works by Christy Wittmer at Eye Lounge in Roosevelt Row.
See works by Christy Wittmer at Eye Lounge in Roosevelt Row.
Christy Wittmer

Nine Metro Phoenix Art Exhibits Happening in September

Lynn Trimble | September 7, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Need to see a bit of art? Check out these creative spaces, where you’ll find art addressing gender fluidity, boxing, environmental justice, pandemic life, and more. Some have regular hours, and others are showing works by appointment. Admission is free, unless otherwise noted. Wear a mask when you go; most art spaces require them and we all want to help our creative community stay healthy.

‘Impermanent Monuments’

Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
Through September 13

Christy Wittmer, a member of the Eye Lounge collective since 2019, is showing sculptural works created using rocks and porcelain, which are designed to prompt viewer reflections on their own body and the experience of moving through the gallery space, where the artist presents subtle historical references intended to unfold gradually over time. The gallery is open by appointment.

See works by several emerging artists at Harry Wood Gallery.
See works by several emerging artists at Harry Wood Gallery.
ASU School of Art

‘New Graduate Exhibition’

ASU School of Art Harry Wood Gallery
900 South Forest Mall, Tempe
Through September 25

Students entering the MFA program at ASU are featured in this group exhibition at Harry Wood Gallery, where you could end up seeing the early work of an emerging artist who goes on to develop a significant presence on the Arizona art scene and beyond. Participating artists work in diverse mediums, including digital technology, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, and more. Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. On Fridays, the gallery closes at 3 p.m.


Check out Bob Allen's work at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse.
Check out Bob Allen's work at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse.
Five15 Arts

‘For The Time Being’

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue
Through September 30

The Five15 Arts collective is presenting a solo exhibition featuring more than 20 mixed-media paintings by Bob Allen, who examines the ways people experience and react to change as he considers the temporality inherent in human existence. Some pieces explore sheltering in place; others consider the risks of venturing out during pandemic days. Gallery hours are Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

‘All Art Arizona’

Art Intersection
207 North Gilbert Road, Suite 201, Gilbert
Through October 3

This group exhibition at Art Intersection features works by dozens of Arizona artists with vastly different styles and interests. Participating artists work with artist books, ceramics, painting, photography, wood, and more. The lineup includes Kate Breakey, Daniel Friedman, Angel Luna, Chris Vena, and Sue Wright. Viewing is by appointment.

‘Michael Sherrill Retrospective’

ASU Art Museum
51 East 10th Street, Tempe
Through November 1

See works spanning more than 40 years of this ceramic artists’ career, including large-scale botanical works that often nod to the intriguing relationships between plants and humans. The exhibit at ASU Art Museum also includes several teapots and other sculptural forms that reflect the intersection of contemporary art with craft and design. Reserve a time before attending.

What Will I Say to the Sky and the Earth II by Meryl McMaster is part of "Larger Than Memory."
What Will I Say to the Sky and the Earth II by Meryl McMaster is part of "Larger Than Memory."
Heard Museum

‘Larger Than Memory’

Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
Through January 3, 2021

See works by over 20 indigenous artists including Nanibah Chacon, Kent Monkman, Kathy Elkwoman Whitman, and Steven Yazzie. "Larger Than Memory: Contemporary Art From Indigenous North America” includes several large-scale sculptural works and installations that counter stereotypes about indigenous cultures while examining issues at the heart of contemporary life, including racism, environmental justice, gender fluidity, and more. Hours at the Heard Museum are Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 to $18 for adults.

‘Bigger Than Boxing’

Chandler Museum
300 South Chandler Village Drive, Chandler
Through August 29, 2021

Chandler Museum is exploring race, religion, politics, and sports during the 1960s with this exhibition that takes viewers back to a fight between Chandler boxer Zora Folley and Muhammed Ali. You can see "Bigger Than Boxing: Zora Folley and the 1967 Heavyweight Title" during museum hours, which are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

‘Nature in Balance’

Shemer Art Center
5005 East Camelback Road
September 9 to October 29

Shemer Art Center is presenting a group exhibition filled with works that consider the vast expanse of the natural world. Expect to see a wide range of mediums, such as ceramics, drawing, painting, and photography. The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is a $7 suggested donation.

'Blue'

Lisa Sette Gallery
210 East Catalina Drive
September 12 to January 2, 2021

Head to Lisa Sette Gallery to see works by more than a dozen artists who address the impact and significance of the color blue in both politics and art, using intriguing materials ranging from tamale paper to detergent bottles. Featured artists include Annie Lopez, Michael Lundgren, Matt Magee, and Carrie Marill. The gallery is open by appointment.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

