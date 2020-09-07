Nine Metro Phoenix Art Exhibits Happening in September

Need to see a bit of art? Check out these creative spaces, where you’ll find art addressing gender fluidity, boxing, environmental justice, pandemic life, and more. Some have regular hours, and others are showing works by appointment. Admission is free, unless otherwise noted. Wear a mask when you go; most art spaces require them and we all want to help our creative community stay healthy.
‘Impermanent Monuments’
Eye Lounge 419 East Roosevelt Street Through September 13
Christy Wittmer, a member of the Eye Lounge collective since 2019, is showing sculptural works created using rocks and porcelain, which are designed to prompt viewer reflections on their own body and the experience of moving through the gallery space, where the artist presents subtle historical references intended to unfold gradually over time. The gallery is open by appointment.
See works by several emerging artists at Harry Wood Gallery.
ASU School of Art
‘New Graduate Exhibition’
ASU School of Art Harry Wood Gallery 900 South Forest Mall, Tempe Through September 25
Students entering the MFA program at ASU are featured in this group exhibition at Harry Wood Gallery, where you could end up seeing the early work of an emerging artist who goes on to develop a significant presence on the Arizona art scene and beyond. Participating artists work in diverse mediums, including digital technology, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, and more. Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. On Fridays, the gallery closes at 3 p.m.
Check out Bob Allen's work at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse.
Five15 Arts
‘For The Time Being’
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse 1301 Grand Avenue Through September 30
The Five15 Arts collective is presenting a solo exhibition featuring more than 20 mixed-media paintings by Bob Allen, who examines the ways people experience and react to change as he considers the temporality inherent in human existence. Some pieces explore sheltering in place; others consider the risks of venturing out during pandemic days. Gallery hours are Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
‘All Art Arizona’
Art Intersection 207 North Gilbert Road, Suite 201, Gilbert Through October 3
This group exhibition at Art Intersection features works by dozens of Arizona artists with vastly different styles and interests. Participating artists work with artist books, ceramics, painting, photography, wood, and more. The lineup includes Kate Breakey, Daniel Friedman, Angel Luna, Chris Vena, and Sue Wright. Viewing is by appointment.
‘Michael Sherrill Retrospective’
ASU Art Museum 51 East 10th Street, Tempe Through November 1
See works spanning more than 40 years of this ceramic artists’ career, including large-scale botanical works that often nod to the intriguing relationships between plants and humans. The exhibit at ASU Art Museum also includes several teapots and other sculptural forms that reflect the intersection of contemporary art with craft and design. Reserve a time before attending.
What Will I Say to the Sky and the Earth II by Meryl McMaster is part of "Larger Than Memory."
Heard Museum
‘Larger Than Memory’
Heard Museum 2301 North Central Avenue Through January 3, 2021
See works by over 20 indigenous artists including Nanibah Chacon, Kent Monkman, Kathy Elkwoman Whitman, and Steven Yazzie. "Larger Than Memory: Contemporary Art From Indigenous North America” includes several large-scale sculptural works and installations that counter stereotypes about indigenous cultures while examining issues at the heart of contemporary life, including racism, environmental justice, gender fluidity, and more. Hours at the Heard Museum are Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 to $18 for adults.
‘Bigger Than Boxing’
Chandler Museum 300 South Chandler Village Drive, Chandler Through August 29, 2021
Chandler Museum is exploring race, religion, politics, and sports during the 1960s with this exhibition that takes viewers back to a fight between Chandler boxer Zora Folley and Muhammed Ali. You can see "Bigger Than Boxing: Zora Folley and the 1967 Heavyweight Title" during museum hours, which are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
‘Nature in Balance’
Shemer Art Center 5005 East Camelback Road September 9 to October 29
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Phoenix New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Phoenix's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Shemer Art Center is presenting a group exhibition filled with works that consider the vast expanse of the natural world. Expect to see a wide range of mediums, such as ceramics, drawing, painting, and photography. The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is a $7 suggested donation.
'Blue'
Lisa Sette Gallery 210 East Catalina Drive September 12 to January 2, 2021
Head to Lisa Sette Gallery to see works by more than a dozen artists who address the impact and significance of the color blue in both politics and art, using intriguing materials ranging from tamale paper to detergent bottles. Featured artists include Annie Lopez, Michael Lundgren, Matt Magee, and Carrie Marill. The gallery is open by appointment.
We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.
Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.
Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!