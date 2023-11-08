 A look back at the 2023 Arizona State Fair: attendance, food, photos | Phoenix New Times
A look back at the Arizona State Fair: attendance, food, photos

Turkey legs consumed? 80,000. The amount of fun had? Incalculable.
November 8, 2023
A gorgeous night at the fair.
A gorgeous night at the fair. Allison Young
The Arizona State Fair released its final numbers for the 2023 event on Wednesday morning, and it's clear: A lot of people had fun at the fair this year.

The 139th Arizona State Fair welcomed 1,445,194 guests through the gates of the Arizona State Fairgrounds from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29. This surpasses the attendance of 2022, which was 1,384,269.

Folks who played the carnival games won more than 204,000 plush toys, and over 80,000 roasted turkey legs were sold. The La Grande Wheel, the fair's most popular ride, went for a spin 5,092 times, or 515 miles, approximately the same distance from Phoenix to Yosemite National Park.

Here's a look back at this year's Arizona State Fair through photos.

click to enlarge
A trip to the Arizona State Fair makes a great date.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Sweet Dreams are made of this.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Giant stuffed animals are the ultimate prizes at the fair.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Fans of fried treats found plenty to sample at the Arizona State Fair.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Shave ice was a welcome treat on warm days.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Stuffed bobas were a popular carnival game prize.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Staying cool at the Arizona State Fair.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Beignets are a fair favorite.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Thrill rides are a major draw at the Arizona State Fair.
Allison Young
click to enlarge
Giant corn dog, anyone?
Allison Young
click to enlarge
A trip to the Arizona State Fair is always a sweet experience.
Allison Young
