Tonight Is Your Chance to See Alice Cooper's Andy Warhol Painting in Person

Last month, Alice Cooper announced he would be selling his Andy Warhol painting — you know, the one he forgot he had and found in his garage.

Little Electric Chair, an acrylic and screenprint on canvas that depicts the electric chair at New York's Sing Sing prison, is expected to sell for between $2.5 and $4.5 million. (The upper end of that estimate would make it the most expensive work sold in Arizona.)

The painting will head to the auction block in October, but tonight, Thursday, June 24, the public will have a rare opportunity to see it in person.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Little Electric Chair will be on display at Larsen Gallery, 3705 North Bishop Lane, Scottsdale. Larsen Gallery is handling the sale of the painting this fall.

“We are excited to share this important Andy Warhol with the city of Scottsdale during the Thursday ArtWalk,” Scott Larsen, owner of the gallery, says in a press release. “Alice wanted to be sure to give the public the opportunity to see the work in person before it is sold. Maybe we can even find local Alice Cooper fans to be bidders this fall.”

Scott and Polly Larsen will be on hand to answer questions about the painting (and register bidders for the auction, in case you've got a few million dollars to spare), and attendees will see rare photos of Cooper and Warhol together. Singer-songwriter Sophie Dorsten, an alumna of Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center, will perform.

Cooper's girlfriend at the time purchased Little Electric Chair for $2,500 as a birthday present for him in the early 1970s. Through subsequent moves, the painting ended up the garage. When Cooper rediscovered it, he decided to sell it; part of the proceeds will benefit Solid Rock.

"I just decided it was time to move on, time to release it to the world," Cooper said when the auction was announced. "I figured I'd had it for all this time and had almost forgotten about it — let's let someone else really enjoy it."