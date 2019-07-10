Apollo 11 Anniversary: 11 Ways to Celebrate in Metro Phoenix

Look alive, space geeks. The day you've been waiting for has nearly arrived.

We know you're eager to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which included mankind's first steps on the moon, so we've found 11 places where you can moon out with art, lectures, films, and crafts. There's even a bonus exhibit happening in Tucson, which you can explore online if your rover isn't programmed for road trips.

Exhibits

“Barnstorming the Moon”

MonOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

July 19

Explore photographic images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which was created to facilitate a human return to the moon’s surface. Featured works “reveal the diversity of the lunar landscape.” The free opening reception takes place at monOrchid from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Apollo and Beyond”

Urban Beans

3508 North Seventh Street

July 24

See space-inspired works by Phoenix artist Manny Burruel during the free opening reception for his exhibit at Urban Beans, which takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. The artist will be on hand to discuss his work.

“Paul Calle’s Life of Exploration”

Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

February 19 to October 11



Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is showing work by Paul Calle, an artist whose works include an iconic 1969 First Man on the Moon postage stamp. “Paul Calle’s Life of Exploration: From the Mountains to the Moon” is free with museum admission, which is $15.

EXPAND Scene from the 2009 film Moon. Sony Classics

Films

Moon

Chandler Public Library

22 South Delaware Street, Chandler

July 10

Sam Rockwell stars in the first film by director Duncan Jones, son of David Bowie. The 2009 film imagines an astronaut whose time in space takes an unexpected turn. Kevin Spacey voices the astronaut’s artificial intelligence space companion. The free screening takes place at the Chandler Public Library downtown branch from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Apollo 11

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

1140 East Baseline Road, Tempe

July 15



Jim Rice of the Planetary Science Institute will lead a post-screening discussion of the documentary film Apollo 11, which stars astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. Rice is a co-investigator for the Mars Exploration Rover Project. The screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $6.

Apollo 11

ASU Marston Theater

781 South Terrance Road, Tempe

July 17

ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration is screening the documentary film Apollo 11 during a celebration that also includes a pre-screening reception and a post-screening Q & A with Mark Robinson and Craig Hargrove. Robinson is a principal investigator with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera. Hargrove is a principal investigator with the Lunar Polar Hydrogen Mapper. The free event at ASU's Marston Theater runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP online.

The Day We Walked on the Moon

Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

July 20

Scottsdale's Museum of the West will be screening the Smithsonian Channel's documentary at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. The film includes conversations with Apollo 11 astronaut family members, members of the mission control team, and current astronauts. There are additional screening dates, as well. The film is included with $15 museum admission.

EXPAND Still image from The Day We Walked on the Moon. Smithsonian Channel

Talks

Fifty Years Ago

Southeast Regional Library

775 North Greenfield Road, Gilbert

July 16

Gordon Rosner of the East Valley Astronomy Club will discuss the technological and historical significance of the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle, the first manned module to land on the moon. His free talk at Southeast Regional Library starts at 7 p.m. Weather permitting, guests can join Rosner after his talk for stargazing at the observatory located at the neighboring Riparian Preserve. Register online.

Exploring the Moon: Past, Present, and Future

monOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

July 20

Hear a panel of experts address the history and future of lunar exploration, including related challenges and opportunities. Experts will also discuss the ongoing significance and impact of exploring space. Guests can stay after to explore a moon-related exhibition. The free event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at monOrchid. Register online.

EXPAND Throwback to Herb Schultz's A Trip to the Moon spotted a while back at Art One gallery. Herb Schultz/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Other Events

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration

Arizona Science Center

600 East Washington Street

July 19 and 20

Arizona Science Center will be celebrating space exploration with hands-on space- and moon-themed activities, educational displays, exhibits, and presentations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The family event is included with admission, which is $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for ages 3 to 17.

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

South Mountain Environmental Education Center

10409 South Central Avenue

The South Mountain Environmental Education Center is commemorating Apollo 11 with space-themed crafts, hands-on activities, astronomy chats, and telescope viewing. The event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to hear the keynote lecture on space technology. The lineup also includes telescope time and space imaging demonstrations from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event costs $5.

Bonus

“Moon”

University of Arizona Main Library

1510 East University Boulevard, Tucson

July 20 to December 20



View the “Moon” exhibition presented by UA Special Collections online, where you can explore the science, history, and culture of the moon through sketches, photography, books, and poetry. The online exhibit is free.