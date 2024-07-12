 Arizona Animal Welfare League offers free pet adoptions until July 21 | Phoenix New Times
Arizona Animal Welfare League offers free pet adoptions through July 21

Take home a new furry friend this month — minus the adoption fee.
July 12, 2024
Find your new best friend for free at Arizona Animal Welfare League.
Find your new best friend for free at Arizona Animal Welfare League. Courtesy of AAWL
Nonprofit animal shelter Arizona Animal Welfare League has a sweet deal for anyone looking to adopt a dog or cat.

Now through July 21, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) will be offering waived adoption fees on all animals over 1 year old at both the main campus, 25 N. 40th St., and the Chandler Adoption Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler.

AAWL is able to offer this promotion as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters initiative. Bissell partners with shelters across the country and help waive or reduce adoption fees to help get more homeless pets adopted.

"AAWL has partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation for many years and these adoption events have played a key part in our success in helping thousands of cats and dogs find their forever homes," says Kimberly Vermillion, AAWL director of marketing and communications.

Local shelters are currently packed with animals who need homes, Vermillion says, and it's not just an Arizona problem.

"Shelters across the country are struggling with capacity issues due to slower adoptions and longer lengths of stays, especially with large-breed dogs, she explains. "There has also been an influx in owner surrender requests with pet owners unable to care to continue to care for their pets due to a variety of reasons, including housing instability, rising costs, access to vet care and behavior concerns.

"Summer is also a common time for shelters to be at capacity due kitten season, which here in Arizona can last from early April through October. AAWL sees around 1,200 kittens come through our shelter during those months."

Visit the Arizona Animal Welfare League website to see adoptable pets and learn more about the facility. To find out more about the Empty the Shelters initiative, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation website.
