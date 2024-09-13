How Phoenix fans are helping keep the Arizona Goth Festival alive

And Ruben Garcia Jr. of the Arizona Goth Society, the event’s organizer, says he couldn’t be happier.
“For a community that lives in the shadows, they sure know how to light up a heart,” Garcia Jr. says.
Earlier this week, the society announced on social media plans to pull the plug on the Arizona Goth Festival because of “rising costs of putting on the event.” Members of Phoenix’s goth scene stepped in to try and save the event from certain doom.
A ‘gloriously gloomy celebration’
The festival launched in February 2022 at The Nile Theater in Mesa. Described by Phoenix New Times as a “gloriously gloomy celebration,” it features goth and industrial bands and DJs, as well as numerous local artists and vendors.
Garcia Jr. told New Times in 2022 that the event is an extension of the Arizona Goth Society, a Facebook group and “safe digital haven” for local goths he launched in 2020 during the pandemic. Like the society, the festival is a place for locals to gather and celebrate the goth subculture.
“An event like this, a gathering of outcasts and misfits celebrating things that unify us is more important than ever,” Garcia Jr. told New Times in 2022.
Phoenix goths embraced the festival. Garcia Jr. says more than 300 people attended in 2022, with turnout increasing in the following years after the event moved to Walter Studios in downtown Phoenix.
The costs of putting on the festival also increased, which caused Garcia and other organizers to kill off the 2025 edition.
‘Every little thing seemed to cost a little bit more’
Garcia Jr. cites inflation as the culprit behind the society initially deciding to ax next year’s festival.
“As inflation rose every little thing seemed to cost a little bit more,” he says.
Walter Studios attempted to cut the festival a break with their prices, Garcia Jr. says, but it didn’t seem like it would be enough.
“To keep going, we would need to charge vendors and attendees more money and none of us felt good about taking that step,” Garcia Jr. says. “If we could make the event free we absolutely would. It was never about making money, it was a celebration of the Arizona goth culture.”
On Monday, Garcia Jr. announced on Facebook the society was canceling the 2025 edition of the festival.
“It pains us deeply to announce that going forward for the foreseeable future there will not be another Arizona Goth Festival held,” the announcement read in part.
Garcia Jr. also expressed gratitude to those who helped make the festival a reality.
“We love you all. Thank you to everyone who came out, performed, sold items or did anything to help make the first three festivals a reality,” the announcement read.
Given the sense of community the society and festival had built within the Phoenix goth scene in recent years, what happened next wasn’t surprising.
‘We are in the midst of a comeback’
Within minutes of posting the announcement, Garcia Jr. received an outpouring of support from within Phoenix’s goth scene and elsewhere. Local promoters and venues reached out, as did musicians, artists and friends.
“So many people reached out trying to help us figure out a way to keep it going. Many people made it clear they would pay higher prices and vend for higher prices to help and event donate,” Garcia Jr. says. “We are in the midst of a comeback apparently.”
Garcia Jr. says the response was overwhelming.
“I was heartbroken to make that post and within a day I was elated instead,” he says.
Garcia Jr. says the Arizona Goth Festival will still take next year off but organizers are aiming to resurrect the event in 2026.
“We have several avenues now that we are actively working towards gaining funding to do the event,” he says. “We are working on a merch store and hopefully some smaller events that will help us with the final cost.”
Garcia Jr. says he has hope.
“I think the most important thing for people to know is we are not giving up. We just didn't see it happening in 2025,” he says.