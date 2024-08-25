Arizona Science Center, Fry's team up for free admission weekend

If you're looking for free fun next month, you're in luck.



Thanks to a partnership with Fry's Food Stores, Arizona Science Center will offer a free admission weekend on Sept. 7 and 8.



“We’re grateful to be able to feed minds and the human spirit by partnering with the Arizona Science Center,” Fry’s Food Stores President Monica Garnes said in a press release. “Our hearts are in the communities we serve and this is a great opportunity for us to give back to families in our beautiful state.”



That weekend, Arizona Science Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most of the center's attractions and amenities are included in the free admission; but certain features, such as films in the five-story Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater, the OceanXperience exhibition, VerticalVenture, Evans Family SkyCycle and CREATE Makerspace pop-up activities cost an extra $5 each.



Those two days are the final weekend for OceanXperience, an immersive, one-of-a-kind, adventure-driven traveling exhibition designed to raise awareness for the world’s oceans. Guests are invited to step aboard an interactive replica of OceanXplorer, the world’s most advanced research and filmmaking vessel.



Arizona Science Center anticipates large crowds on Fry's Free Weekend, and advises guests to come prepared to wait outside for 45 minutes or more and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. The center will also take precautions such as providing tents for shade and water stations for guests as they wait to enter the building.



Regular admission to the science center is $30 for adults, with discounts for seniors and children.



"We are thrilled to partner with Fry's Food Stores to offer this free weekend to our community," Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center, said in a press release. "This collaboration allows us to make science accessible to everyone and encourage lifelong learning."