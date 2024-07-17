 Arizona Science Center offers discounts on Phoenix’s hottest days | Phoenix New Times
Arizona Science Center offers discounts on Phoenix’s hottest days

When the temperature hits 115 degrees, the downtown Phoenix attraction slashes ticket prices.
July 17, 2024
Cool off at Arizona Science Center this summer.
Courtesy of Arizona Science Center
There's not much benefit to being in Phoenix when the mercury rises well into triple digits.

But Arizona Science Center is making those extra-hot days a little cooler with the Cool Off With Science promotion.

Any day in July or August that the temperature hits or is forecasted to be 115 or above, visitors can get in for just $15.

That's half off the regular admission price of $29.95, and a discount from the $27.50 cost for seniors or $19.95 for children ages 3 to 17.

The discount is valid from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on any day that qualifies, and the offer is redeemable only on-site by using the promotional code HEATWAVE.

The center's current featured exhibit is "OceanXperience," which allows guests to climb aboard an interactive replica of OceanXplorer, the most advanced research and filmmaking vessel in the world.

Admission to films such as "Space: The New Frontier," "Blue Whales: Return of the Giants" and "Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope" are included in the ticket price.

Arizona Science Center, which is located at 600 E. Washington St., has four levels of exhibits and activities for the whole family. Call 602-716-2000 or visit the Arizona Science Center website for more information.
