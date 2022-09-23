Your Arizona State Fair 2023 guide: concerts, discounts, rides and more

The 2023 edition runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds and will include the sort of sights, sounds, tastes and thrills you’ve come to expect from the event. Flashy thrill rides and carnival games dot the midway. Vendors selling food packed with enough cholesterol to shave years off your life. And more crafty creations and farm animals than you'd care to see.
This year will also see the long-awaited return of the Arizona State Fair’s blockbuster concert series. Superstar recording artists like Violent Femmes, Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo and Becky G will perform for big crowds inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on select nights.
What other fun can be had at the Arizona State Fair 2023? Our complete guide includes complete details about literally everything you need to know, including what to eat, bring, do, see and hear.
What are the dates of the Arizona State Fair in 2023?
This year’s Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.
Where is the Arizona State Fair located?
The fair takes place at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road. The venue is located on the northwest corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.
What are the Arizona State Fair hours of operation?
During the opening weekend from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, gates will open at 4 p.m. Regular hours start on Sept. 28 and are as follows: Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m. The fair will be closed from Mondays to Wednesdays.
How much are Arizona State Fair tickets?
Admission is $15 for ages 8 and up. Kids 7 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at entry gates. Discounts are also available (see below).
What Arizona State Fair discounts are available?
The following discounts will be available at the Arizona State Fair in 2023:
- Patrons who bring 10 nonperishable food items on Fridays get free admission (excluding opening day).
- Veterans and active duty military are eligible for free admission from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 20 (click here for more details).
- Kids ages 5 to 14 who read three age-appropriate books approved by their parent, guardian or teacher, and fill out a form, will receive three free ride passes (full details are available here).
- Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for $50 each from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. They can be used up until 8 p.m. that evening.
Where are the Arizona State Fair entrances?
The Arizona State Fair’s two main entrances are off Monte Vista Road and 19th Avenue. A third gate is located near the northwest corner of McDowell Road and 19th and Grand avenues.
Where is parking at the Arizona State Fair?
The west lot is along Encanto Road near 20th Avenue and is $8 per vehicle. The north lot is $12 per vehicle, but is within the fairgrounds. The entrance is at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road. A VIP lot offering reserved parking is also available in the north lot for $30 per vehicle and you can pay online in advance.
Are there security screenings at the Arizona State Fair?
Yes. Security will use metal detector wands on every person entering the fair and search all backpacks, bags and purses for stuff that's prohibited (see below). Patrons can either take unauthorized items back to their cars or toss them in the trash.
What isn’t allowed at the Arizona State Fair?
Outside food and drink (including alcoholic beverages) aren’t allowed. The same goes for firearms, narcotics, pepper spray, laser pointers, selfie sticks, glass bottles, drones, Sharpie markers, sharp metal objects, weapons of any kind or anything else security considers dangerous, destructive or disruptive.
What rides are at the Arizona State Fair?
A total of 67 rides will be at this year’s Arizona State Fair. The selection includes favorites like the massive La Grande XL Ferris wheel, the towering Euroslide and the centrifuge-like Rave Wave. Here’s the complete ride list.
How much are tickets for Arizona State Fair rides and games?
It depends on how many you want to buy. It's roughly $8 per 10 tickets, which can be purchased either at the fair, online, or through the downloadable FunPass app on iOS or Android. The amount needed for each ride varies: Kiddie stuff is around four to eight tickets while premium experiences such as the La Grande Wheel XL cost up to 20 tickets or more.
What food will be at the Arizona State Fair?
It’s the fair, so expect greasy, sugary, or bad-for-you options. More than 80 food vendors will be selling favorites including fry bread, kettle corn, tacos, pizza, funnel cakes, and all kinds of hot dogs and corn dogs. Guilty pleasure spot Bacon A-Fair, which wraps everything from Parmesan-stuffed Brussels sprouts to turkey legs in the fried meat, is returning this year.
Craving something extraordinary? Say hello to Birria Bonanza - mouthwatering Quesa-Birria Tacos, Birria Quesadillas and Loaded Birria Fries offered at this years Fair 🍟🌮🎪— Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) September 16, 2023
Join us for Opening Weekend. Get your tickets now > https://t.co/fMtTvJYyBw pic.twitter.com/EtgxrBmyUl
What are the Arizona State Fair's new food items?
The newest treats at this year's fair include options both sweet (loaded Oreo churros, peaches and cream funnel cakes) and savory (birria quesadilla and egg rolls, pickle tamale bites).
Can you buy alcohol at the Arizona State Fair?
Absolutely. Multiple vendors will be selling beer, wine and mixed drinks. Of course, you’ll have to be 21 or older to purchase or consume them.
Can you bring in water or empty bottles?
Yes. Patrons will be allowed to bring in a single 20-ounce factory-sealed bottle of water or an empty plastic bottle, which can be refilled at water stations around the event. You also can purchase fresh bottles of water from vendors. [image-7]
Will there be concerts at the Arizona State Fair?
Yes. The fair's popular "Coliseum concert series" will take place for the first time since 2019. You'll have to purchase a concert ticket to attend each performance, but admission to the fair is included. Every show will start at 7 p.m. Here’s the complete schedule:
- Friday, Oct. 13: Walker Hayes (country)
- Saturday, Oct. 14: Becky G (hip-hop, R&B, Latin)
- Friday, Oct. 20: Ne-Yo (R&B)
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Brothers Osborne (country rock)
- Friday, Oct. 27: Violent Femmes (alt-rock)
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Carly Pearce (country)
- Sunday, October 2: Riff Raff (AC/DC tribute)
What other entertainment will be at the Arizona State Fair?
This year's entertainment lineup at the fair will feature a staging of "Fairytales on Ice: Beauty and the Beast." Performances will take place every at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 and at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8. Tickets are required to attend performances and fair admission is included. The cost is $17.50 to $45.
Meanwhile, the Grandstand Arena will feature events like monster trucks, Figure 8 races, Native American rodeos, quarter midget racing and other motorized displays of mayhem. Various stages around the fairgrounds will feature a variety of entertainers throughout the run of the fair, including Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist, ventriloquist Joe Gandelman, Godfrey the Magician, and the Paradise Perch Bird Show.
The full entertainment lineup and schedule can be found here.