Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Touring production of the musical Hamilton.
Joan Marcus

ASU Gammage Has Announced Its New Dates for Hamilton

Jennifer Goldberg | September 16, 2020 | 2:08pm
AA

It broke our little theater-going hearts when ASU Gammage announced in July that it would have to reschedule its October 2020 run of Hamilton due to ongoing health concerns about COVID-19.

But today, the theater announced the blockbuster musical's new dates.

Hamilton will play at ASU Gammage from September 8 to October 3, 2021.

Tickets are not currently on sale for the general public, so keep an eye on the Gammage website to find out when they'll be available for purchase. Also, there's usually a lottery for low-cost tickets for each performance.

The pandemic caused a lot of upheaval in Gammage's 2020-21 season: Hadestown was canceled and will come back in 2022; The Band's Visit, scheduled for September 2020, will now be here in August and September 2021; and Oklahoma, which was due to be on stage in December 2020, will be rescheduled for 2021.

For updates and more information, check the ASU Gammage website.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

