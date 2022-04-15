Your Guide to the Best 420 Events and Deals in Phoenix in 2022

Thanks to the number 420 carrying a certain significance in both pop culture and pot culture, April 20 is a day for celebrating anything and everything having to do with marijuana. Hence all the events and parties taking place in cities around the U.S. each year on or around the date, including here in the Valley.
Such will be the case again in 2022, as there will be numerous 420-related celebrations in metro Phoenix on Wednesday, April 20, as well as events happening both before and after the big day. It ranges from festivals like Buds-A-Palooza and Cannaval to concerts at local bars and various sales at dispensaries and smoke shops.
To help you keep track of everything that’s going on this year, we've put together the following rundown of every 420 event going down in the Valley. Read on and smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.
Buds-A-Palooza
Fifth and Garfield streetsGather up your buds and head for this eight-hour block party on Friday, April 15, along Fifth Street south of Roosevelt Row. Highlights include screenings of pot-inspired movies like Half Baked and Up In Smoke, sets by local stand-up comics in the Zen Leaf comedy lounge, a massive vendor village, 18 different food trucks, and multiple glass-blowing demos. A huge live music lineup will be headlined by reggae-rock acts Passafire and Tomorrows Bad Seeds and also feature performances by local artists and acts like The Stakes, Scattered Melodies, The Nutter Tut Band, HotRock Supajoint, Snailmate, DJ Xara, and The Phoenix Funkeros. Hours are 4:20 p.m. to midnight. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Trees Matter, a local environmental education nonprofit. Tickets are $20 to $25. More details are available here.
All N One Smoke Shop25155 North 67th Avenue, 623-572-4644
3614 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, 480-641-6495Both locations will have a 50 percent sale on Wednesday, April 20, with live glassblowing demonstrations and free barbecue eats at the Mesa store. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Starlite Lounge4346 West Olive Avenue, Glendale, 623-934-1913Local reggae bands like Jahlos Rebels, Mellow Psychadelic Culture, and Animo Cruz will perform at this 420-themed gig on Wednesday, April 20. Spoken word artist Viva La Chicana will open and Tucson's Keri Ercolini will stage a live art session. Doors are at 7 p.m. and admission is $10.
Sky High Smoke Shop33 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-557-6653
1835 East University Drive, Tempe, 480-361-7009
1740 East Broadway, No. 102, Tempe, 480-361-4989Sky High's Tempe locations will feature an abundance of specials, sales, and deals during the annual two-day 420 Fest on Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20. On both days, you can get 35 percent off most everything in the store (with the exception of tobacco and other selected items) from 2 p.m. until close. The shops will also offer 25 percent off select vaporizers all day. Most everything in the stores (again, excluding tobacco and certain other products) will be available for 50 percent from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday and eligible for a "buy one, get one free" on Wednesday.
HQ Vape & Smoke219 West University Drive, Tempe, 480-496-6093HQ's 420 celebration features a variety of discounts on Wednesday, April 20, including up to 40 percent off locally produced glass items (Zong, Royal Glass, Graffix, Sik Glass, Home Blown Glass) and up to 60 percent off American-made glassware like Zob, Roor, HVY, and Clover. Grinders will also be on sale with 35 percent off SIK and Ripper grinders, 35 percent off Tahoe, and 25 percent off SLX and all other grinders. Customers also score up to 60 percent discounts on Heady Glass, 20 percent off all RAW products, spin a prize wheel, or partake in other deals. Access to the store is limited to those 21 and over only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Unity Through Community43 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-519-7825The AZ Smoking Team will present its “420 Smokefest” on Wednesday, April 20, which will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, raffles, giveaways, and contests. The venue will be “420 friendly” for the event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., so feel free to light up. Admission is $15.
Renasan Records14620 North Cave Creek RoadA slew of local reggae, reggaeton, and hip-hop artists will perform at the annual 420 Bash on Wednesday, April 20, including Papimsh, Welex, Snotty, Rufflez, Perro Toro, Siniestro, and others. Doors are at 4:20 p.m. (natch) and admission is $5.
Paraphernalia Boutique4234 West Dunlap Avenue, 623-939-4784Paraphernalia’s 420 festivities on Wednesday, April 20, will offer live glass-blowing demos, more than $3,000 in raffle prizes, live music from Zoo the Giant and Haley Green, live art sessions, free food, giveaways, a storewide sale, and more. Hours are from 6 to 10 p.m.
Cheba HutSix Valley LocationsEvery metro Phoenix location of this ganja-themed sandwich chain will celebrate the "smoke, smoke, smokiest time of the year" on Wednesday, April 20, with giveaways and all-day specials. Any "nug" sandwich with chips and a drink will be available for $4.20 and include a souvenir frisbee. Hours are from noon to midnight.
High Maintenance411 South Mill Avenue, #101, 480-967-7017
4980 West Ray Road, #13, Chandler, 480-730-0420
1155 South Power Road, #122, Mesa, 480-507-8420Patrons can score 50 percent discounts on all imported glass items, 75 percent off male joint rigs, 35 percent off all branded rigs, 25 percent off vapes and accessories, and bongs, and 10 percent discounts on everything in the shop's center gallery cases. Hours are 9 a.m. to midnight.
Old Town Smoke Shop
7156 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, 480-590-3473This store's 420 specials on Wednesday, April 20, include discounts of 20 percent or more off of various glassware.
The Mint Dispensary17036 North Cave Creek Road
5210 South Priest Drive, Tempe
330 East Southern Avenue, MesaEach location will offer more than 20 different “buy one, get one” deals on multiple brands, including WTF Extracts, Wyld, Hi-Klas, Stiizy, Venom Extracts, and Sofa King Tasty on Wednesday, April 20. Call 480-749-6468 or 480-749-6468 for more specifics.
Phoenix Event Center
2209 North 99th AvenueThe inaugural Cannaval (think “carnival meets cannabis”) on Saturday, April 30, will include live music from Authority Zero and other local bands, various DJs, a large vendor expo, and other thrills. Live entertainment will include lucha libre wrestling matches, as well as jugglers, aerialists, stilt walkers, and fire artists. The event runs from noon until midnight. Admission info is available on the Cannaval website.
Coughing Canary1917 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-361-6723This south Scottsdale smoke shop will host a block party on Friday, April 22, and offer its patrons free dabs and flower. No joke. They'll also have live glass-blowing demonstrations, tarot readings, food and drinks, vendors, and even a yo-yo workshop. Because, why not? Hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Lucie's Sage & Sand Bar
13831 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale, 623-935-5810Live music, prize raffles, a blunt-rolling contest, and other activities will happen at the 420 Freedom Fest on Wednesday, April 20. The event, which is put on by The Piperazzi online smoke shop, will also include food and drink, a 420 trivia contest, a cannabis-inspired costume contest, and vendors. A lineup of local rappers like Lil Flip, Knotty Kidd, Pushing Pluto, Dr. Thraxxx, Nuggy G., and Murkems will perform. The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m. General admission is $25, VIP tickets are $45, and sponsor packages (which include a variety of perks) are $200. Call 602-501-4787 for more details.
The Flower Shop3155 East McDowell Road, 602-812-4695
10827 South 51st Street, Ahwatukee, 480-350-7624
5205 East University Drive, 480-696-3098All three locations of this dispensary will have music, food, vendors, and giveaways from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on 4/20. Call for more information.