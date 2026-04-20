Got the munchies? 12 Phoenix spots for satisfying 420 eats

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Like most holidays, 420 is filled with food traditions and tropes – albeit often coupled with unsatisfying convenience-store or drive-thru fare.

But it doesn’t have to be that way if you plan even slightly ahead. For this year’s big cannabis celebration, treat yourself at one of these 12 places around the Valley when the munchies inevitably strike, whether or not they’re marijuana-related.

Cheba Hut’s $4.20 sandwich deal is back on April 20. Cheba Hut

Special 420 menus and events:

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

Multiple locations

April 20

The brewpub kitchens at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. are crafting a stoner-inspired special. For $10, diners can munch on three pork-packed Pinner Tacos. Smokey pulled pork and shredded cheese gets stuffed into hand-rolled corn tortillas and topped with guacamole, sour cream, cotija, pickled onions, habanero sauce and a shake of smoked paprika. Find this deal at Wilderness’ Roosevelt Row, Miracle Mile and Gilbert outposts.

Velvet Taco

Through April 21

12646 N. Tatum Blvd. #105

4166 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Dallas taco chain Velvet Taco is serving a truly colorful taco feature inspired by 420. The 420 Blazin’ WTF, short for weekly taco feature, puts Flamin’ Hot Cheetos chicken tenders, mac and cheese, a flamin’ red chile aioli and Fruity Pebbles cereal together in a flour tortilla. Chris Schultz, the company’s CEO, admits in the press release that the thing is “over the top, a little chaotic, and exactly what the WTF is meant to be.” Diners can find out for themselves for $4.20.

Get a late-night deal on BJ’s pizookie on 420. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

April 20

Multiple locations

Get a smokin’ deal on a classic baked treat from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse on April 20. The brewpub’s Pizookie — a fresh-baked skillet cookie with ice cream – will be available for $4.20 at all six of BJ’s Valley restaurants after 9 p.m. BJ’s signature pizookies come in multiple flavors, including a chocolate chip version, one topped with strawberries and another inspired by Oreos. Excluding the monster-sized version, all are part of this one-day deal.

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Cheba Hut

April 20

Multiple Locations

The “toasted subs” chain centers around cannabis culture. Despite leaning into the cliches, Cheba Hut was the New Times’ Best Stoner Hangout because its sandwiches, loaded nachos and crispy cereal bars always satisfy. To celebrate the occasion, Cheba Hut’s Nugs, its 4-inch subs, will be $4.20. Each sandwich purchased at one of the 11 Valley restaurants comes with a commemorative Frisbee disc, while supplies last.

Der Wurst Hot Dogs

April 20

6522 N. 16th St.

Der Wurst Hot Dogs, the sassy sausage peddler inside uptown Phoenix’s Linger Longer Lounge, has a 420 menu that McDonald’s fans will *ba da ba ba ba* love. A chicken nugget Caesar salad, chicken schnitzel Monte Cristo, maple-bacon smoked bratwurst on a long john doughnut and a Lucky Charms milkshake make up Der Wurst’s 420 Munchie Menu. The stoner specials begin at 4 p.m. on Monday until sell-out.

Paradise Valley Burger Co.

Through April 21

15689 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

815 E. Baseline Road, Tempe

Paradise Valley Burger Co., the over-the-top burger and shake place that made a buzz with features on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” and “Man v. Food’ is ready to crush your cravings with its special 420 menu. The burger bar brings back its made-you-look Nugs, fried Brussels sprouts dusted in a brown sugar-cumin spice blend, and Pre-Rolls, a tortilla stuffed with carnitas, ham, smoked cheese and green chili, served with barbecue ranch. Pair those starters with a Hash Burger and crinkle-cut Bong Rip Fries. The burger is stacked with herb-crusted patties, a green chili hash, “stoned” ground onion, pickle gastrique, American cheese and a Hot Cheetos aioli. Save room for the stracciatella milkshake or selection of (non-infused) gummies. This menu is available starting on Thursday, April 16 through Tuesday, April 21.

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The Starving Artist

Throughout April

2144 E. Indian School Road

This funky, casual spot from the team behind O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery stays open late, serving shareable small plates, sandwiches and pizza. The Starving Artist rotates a featured pie and slices every month. This month, it’s a “Baked” Potato white pizza that’s topped with roasted potatoes, bacon, a cheddar-jack cheese blend, sour cream and green onions. Slices are available for $4.20 or order an entire pie for $25.

Try wings tossed in strawberry or cherry hot sauce at Ace of Wingz for an unusual, sweet and spicy treat. Ace of Wingz

Places we love any time the munchies strike:

Ace of Wingz

8052 N. 19th Ave.

3923 E. Thomas Road

Ace of Wingz is easily home to the most unique wings in the Valley. Plump, juicy wings are tossed in classic and creative sauces that we crave, including strawberry hot and lemon lime buffalo elote. The shop’s Munchy Platters are a true feast, pairing wings with macaroni and cheese and loaded fries. Our go-to is the Spade Fries topped with parmesan, mozzarella and ranch.

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Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Multiple locations

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has a special 420-inspired stacker called the Dream Rotation, currently available at its 10 Valley locations. The sandwich is layered with fried chicken, cream cheese, Hot Cheetos and honey. Choose any additional toppings and bread, including the chain’s signature Dutch crunch bread, to make it your own. The Dream Rotation is a collab with Weedmaps – the tool that may have helped you order the goods that sparked your munchies.

A Lovebite Dumpling meal includes five potsticker dumplings, with veggie, pork, shrimp and chicken options. Sara Crocker

Lovebite Dumplings

116 E. Roosevelt St.

This Roosevelt Row dumpling shop serves until 10 p.m. on weeknights, perfect for satisfying cravings that hit later. Lovebite Dumplings packs plenty of value into each $13 box. Ordering is simple: pick a base of noodles, mixed greens or pink rice made with dragonfruit, coconut milk and lemongrass. Then pick your dumplings, available filled with veggies, chicken, pork or shrimp. Last, select a drizzle of yuzu soy, Kewpie mayo or Sriracha. Order your dumplings ahead for pickup or get them delivered.

Pop’s Exotic Sodas & Snacks

244 N. Country Club Drive, #102, Mesa

Perhaps you’re looking for familiar salty and sweet treats, but with a certain je ne sais quoi. Pop’s Exotic Sodas & Snacks in Mesa might just have the unique snack to satisfy. The shop has sold convenience store staples of a different stripe, think steak-flavored potato chips, KitKats infused with matcha or lemon and viral fruit bucket ice cream treats, since 2018.

Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop

401 W. Van Buren St.

Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop and its sister pinball-themed bar Stardust Pinbar take their interstellar vibe from “Starman” David Bowie. Stop in at the retro New York-style pizzeria for large slices, whole pies, wings, sandwiches and loaded fries. If you’re looking to keep your stoner eats on-brand, try the Maui Waui with tomato sauce, pineapple, bacon, ham and mozzarella. Shake off your impending food coma at Stardust by playing classic pinball machines or taking a spin on the illuminated disco dancefloor.