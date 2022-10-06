Metro Phoenix's Best Haunted Houses and Halloween Displays in 2022

You'll find all of these in our guide to the biggest and best Halloween haunts, attractions, and home displays around metro Phoenix in 2022. Frightful fun will be on tap nightly from now until October 31 at these spots, which are found from Surprise to Scottsdale and everywhere in between.
Some are quaint, kitschy, and charming. Others are gory and frightening. Each will utilize a variety of scare tactics, as well as a rogue's gallery of costumed characters, to get hearts pounding and pulses rising.
Read on and bone up on where you can go this year to have a happy haunting season.
Happy Haunted Pumpkin Patch
18639 North First Avenue Linus Van Pelts of the Valley in search of Great Pumpkins will want to visit Carl Jimenez's cheery display outside. More than 100 plastic jack-o'-lanterns light up his front yard, including grinning gourds both large and small, as well as several decorated like various characters. Tune into 92.9 FM on your car radio and hear a 15-minute loop of spooky sounds choreographed to lighting effects programmed by Jimenez. Starting on October 15, it will switch over to a soundtrack of Halloween music.
Hours and prices: Lights up nightly from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. through October 31. Donations are accepted.
Keely Family's Light Show
1851 South Brighton Circle, MesaThe Keely family of Mesa covers their home with a collection of sparkling and twinkling lights and offer synchronized audio-visual displays set to rock anthems like Rob Zombie’s “Living Dead Girl” and the theme from Ghostbusters. There's also an enormous inflatable dragon and a pirate ship.
Hours and prices: Operates nightly, 6:30 to 11 p.m. Free.
Grovers Graves
17657 North 42nd StreetYou'll find more than just tombstones in this quirky graveyard taking up the entire front yard of Keif Martin's residence. A menagerie of monstrous creatures like giant spiders and enormous ants mix with hundreds of ghoulish figures, colorful jack-o'-lanterns, and other twisted creatures worthy of a nightmare. A majority were hand-built by Martin, a local artist. Across the street is a sanatorium-themed display he built for a neighbor that features scary nuns, an old-timey electric chair, and other creepy creations.
Hours and prices: Both displays are free an operate nightly after 5:30 p.m. from October 15 through Halloween.
Kipp Family's Halloween Display
1610 East Hermosa Vista Drive, MesaLocal pediatrician David Kipp is known for the illuminated holiday displays that adorn his enormous Mesa home with thousands of lights. During the Christmas season, it’s awash in reds and greens as a soundtrack of yuletide songs play. From now until Halloween night, though, the display features a light show of purples and oranges, as well as glowing pumpkins and elaborate multimedia shows on giant LED screens.
Hours and prices: On display nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., through October 31.
Phoenix Dead Rising
8611 North 30th Drive Phoenix Dead Rising isn't short on either atmosphere or decorations, as Nick Chryst features a legion of skeletons, zombies, ghouls, and other ghostly figures adorning his front yard and garage. Shrouded in stage fog and lit with an eerie glow, the display has gotten larger this year with the addition of numerous new props.
Hours and prices: The free display is viewable from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 6 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from October 8 through Halloween night.
The Nightmare Before Christmas at Halloween
2537 East Amberwood Drive, Ahwatukee Like The Nightmare Before Christmas? You'll love this tribute that Ahwatukee resident Steve Powers has created every Halloween for almost 20 years. The family-friendly display features hand-built versions of Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and other characters, as well as witches, ghosts, and talking skeletons. A 40-minute-long choreographed light and animatronics show runs hourly and includes a sing-a-long led by a trio of animated pumpkins. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and watch the merry scene unfold.
Hours and prices: The free display operates from 7 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through October 31.
Hawkins Outbreak
1721 West Villa Maria DriveBinged every episode of Stranger Things? You'll get a kick out of Kevin and Nicole Quenga's display in north Phoenix mashing up the hit Netflix show with a zombie outbreak. To wit: A zombie containment zone occupies their yard and features undead creatures and characters from Stranger Things, including Eddie Munson playing “Master of Puppets” on the rooftop and a Walkman-wearing Max Mayfield being levitated by a 12-foot-tall Vecna. There are also animatronic creations, lots of black lights, and other frightening elements.
Hours and prices: This free display will operate nightly through Halloween starting at dusk.
Skeleton House AZ
23625 North 117th Drive, Sun CityKeep an eye out for the line of skeletons wearing cowboy hats standing along 117th Avenue just north of Pinnacle Peak Road. It leads you to a series of quaint Wild West-style wooden facades outside of Craig David's Sun City home, including a rustic-looking saloon, hotel, general store, sheriff's office, and gallows, all of which are dotted with even more bony figures. On the nights leading up to Halloween, the scene hosts a choreographed show set to music with animatronic skeletons.
Hours and prices: On display nightly starting at dusk. The animated shows will take place October 29 to 31. Free.
Mount Mayhem
1740 East Purdue Avenue The theme of this year's edition of Mount Mayhem, a small, family-run haunt in north Phoenix that's been around since 2009, is "Bayou: A Blood's Tale." It's a mix of Southern Gothic thrills, voodoo trickery, and sinister swamp creatures. As is the norm for Mount Mayhem, the cast consists of teens, and the costumes and scenes will be DIY but the scares will be real.
Hours and prices: Runs 7 to 9:30 p.m. from October 27 to 31. Free, but donations are accepted.
Hallowsevolve
12905 North 147th Drive, SurpriseHalloween is a big deal for Krista and John Droski, who have decorated their two-story Surprise home annually since 2016 and pick a new focus each year. This year, they’re paying homage to Steven Spielberg with re-creations of the filmmaker's most famous flicks. A Jurassic Park scene will be in the front yard with Indiana Jones taking over the porch and a Goonies tribute in the garage. Overhead, Elliot and E.T. will ride a bike in front of a giant moon hanging from the second-floor patio. "It's totally a family-friendly thing with a couple of pop-out scares and a lot of attention to detail," Krista Droski says.
Hours and prices: On display nightly, dusk until 10 p.m., through Halloween. Free. They'll host activities from 6 to 11 p.m. on October 28 to 31. Donations of nonperishable food items for Saint Mary's Food Bank are encouraged.
Eddie Shriner's Home Haunt
2427 West Vista AvenueEddie Shriner's massive display of hundreds of life-sized creatures and frightening figures has moved to his new residence in north Phoenix (owing to his previous house burning to the ground) but is just as eerie as ever. The collection, which stretches from the front yard into the back, is as vast as it is unsettling. There are mannequins of horror film icons like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. Dozens of insidious pumpkins and a flock of spooky scarecrows. And enough freaky-looking clowns to give you a raging case of coulrophobia. Some are animatronic. Others are stationary. Most are terrifying.
Hours and prices: On display nightly, 7 to 9 p.m. through Halloween, weather permitting. Free
Hellbilly Holler Halloween Haunt
14601 North 40th WayHellbilly Holler is a grisly slice of Southern horror in north Phoenix, a homespun haunt that’s equal parts Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Deliverance, and Motel Hell. Created by local artist Michaela Nastasia and her niece, its a bizarrely bucolic display mixing cannibalism, killer hillbillies, and mythological characters like Wendigos. A cabin-like scene is populated by a trio of banjo-plucking hillbilly brothers — Jethro, Bocephus, and Vincent — as well as buckets severed limbs and other (fake) gore with what Nastasia describes as "a glorious puking blood fountain." The vibe is laidback (but creepy), but you won’t have to worry about any sort of jump-scares.
Hours and prices: On display nightly starting October 14 from dusk until 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and dusk until 10:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
Terror Nights
511 East La Donna Drive, TempeKiller clowns and possessed dolls are a sample of what you'll encounter at this popular home haunt in Tempe. Inside, visitors will walk through such sinister scenes as the blood-soaked "Bathroom of Screams," "The Boogeyman Room," and "The Haunted Picture Gallery." You might also cross paths with horror film icon Michael Myers. Be prepared to be scared, and to wait in long lines, as more than 1,000 people typically show up at the haunt during its three-night run.
Hours and prices: Terror Nights will be open 7 to 10 p.m. October 28 to 30. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated, with partial proceeds benefiting Tempe Community Action Agency.
House of Fear
13837 North 181st Avenue, SurpriseEvery October, Russ Dehlinger and Blanca Real transform their acre-sized property into the House of Fear, a sprawling outdoor walk-through haunt composed of multiple displays, each with its own frightening theme and ghastly characters. During the 25-minute-long experience, visitors will encounter areas inspired by Stranger Things, Alice in Wonderland, and Snow White. There's even a '50s-style diner containing a chainsaw-wielding psychopath. What it lacks in historical accuracy, it more than makes up for in sheer terror.
Hours and prices: Opens October 14 and operates from 7 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; and 7 to 9 p.m., Sundays and on Halloween night. Free.
Scary Christmas House
4431 West Escuda Drive, Glendale Back in 2016, Bob Spacy took a page from Jack Skellington and created his own tribute to The Nightmare Before Christmas at his two-story Glendale home. It boasts more than 100,000 lights and his handmade versions of props, elements, and the cast from the movie (including a flying recreation of Zero the Dog that flits about the scene). This year, he's added more characters and revamped elements, including redoing Oogie Boogie's Lair and a building a larger projection screen showing the film. We're sure Jack would be proud of Spacy's efforts.
Hours and prices: Runs 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Free, but donations to local families in need are accepted.
The House of Haunts
8325 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale Scottsdale resident Steve Birkett and his children offer one of the most gorgeous and intricate DIY haunted houses in the Valley. The walk-through experience features thrills and chills galore, animated props, special effects, and a synchronized thunder and lightning show. There’s a spooky graveyard occupying the front yard, an elaborate Lost Dutchman Mine, a laser-filled swamp, a hotel inspired by The Shining, and an area paying tribute to Disneyland's Haunted Mansion.
Hours and prices: Open nightly, 6:45 to 10 p.m., from October 27 to 31. A $5 donation is requested.
AZ Beetlehouse
1423 East Earll DriveThink you're a Beetlejuice fan? You ain't got nothing on Karen Altamirano and Matthew Wiley, who have turned their yard into a celebration of Tim Burton's 1988 fantasy comedy film. There's a full-sized mockup of Dante's Inferno Room, an enormous sandworm stretching across their lawn, and mannequins dressed like doomed couple Barbara and Adam Maitland in their ghoulish disguises. It's only gotten bigger and better since debuting in 2018, as the couple has added elements like Beetlejuice's grave. This year, they’re debuting a screen-accurate version of the afterlife waiting room, complete with a couch occupied by the Magician's Assistant (a.k.a. the ill-fated female who was sawed in half), on their porch. Feel free to stop by and get a photo as the display is popular on both Instagram and TikTok.
Hours and prices: On display nightly, dusk to 11 p.m. It's free to check out.
Haunted Graveyard
8414 East Valley Vista Drive, ScottsdaleChris Birkett goes beyond the pale every Halloween, presenting one of Arizona's biggest, best, and most popular DIY displays. Rivaling most pro haunts, it encompasses the exterior of his four-bedroom home and is a macabre mix of Edward Gorey, Charles Addams, and Walt Disney. A graveyard equipped with animatronic headstones, fog machines, singing pumpkins, and a fire-breathing dragon occupy the front yard. The garage houses a cramped, claustrophobia-inducing maze through a decrepit mansion. Along the side of the house are haunted mine tunnels leading to a spooky scene around the backyard pool. Pro-tip: Arrive early in the evening, as the turnout is huge and long lines are the norm.
Hours and prices: A family-friendly version without actors will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on October 25 and 26. The regular version is available from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on October 27 to 31. A $5 donation is recommended.
AZ Field of Screams
5726 North 75th Avenue, Glendale
602-999-3276Fair warning: Wicked things lurk in the shadows of the haunted corn maze at Glendale's Tolmachoff Farms — and they're on the lookout for fresh meat. Evil clowns, chainsaw-wielding freaks, and slasher film villains prey upon hapless patrons who wander along a disorienting, mile-long dirt path through the corn, leaping out suddenly and causing plenty of screams — hence the name. Expect plenty of jump scares at this long-running Halloween favorite, which has been around for almost two decades. Its proprietors don't spare the scares and don't offer refunds. If you'd prefer something a little tamer, friendlier mazes with zero frights are also offered.
Hours and prices: Open from 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, through October 29, and on Halloween night. Admission is $25 for just the haunted maze or $30 for every maze.
Terror in Tolleson
9210 West Van Buren Street, Tolleson
602-303-0179 What started out as a family home haunt in the mid-2010s has since become a full-fledged professional Halloween attraction sponsored by the city of Tolleson. Spanning 46,500 square feet, it will promises to deliver the "panic of a lifetime" to patrons as they wander through the darkness of four individually themed "scare zones." Roaming ghouls, ghosts, zombies, and other creatures of the night await inside, each of which will do almost anything to scare you (save for touching, which is verboten at any haunted house).
Hours and prices: Terror in Tolleson operates 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, and 6 to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday, and on Halloween night. Tickets are $25, a "VIP Terror Pass" (which includes a behind-the-scenes tour at 5 p.m.. skip-the-line privileges, and other perks) is $40, and an "Ultimate Terror Pass" offering unlimited admission for the entire season is $100. A non-scary "Ghost Walk Tour" for children, families, and those with disabilities is available from 5 to 6 p.m. for $15 per person.
13th Floor Haunted House
2814 West Bell Road
602-456-2250North Phoenix's 13th Floor Haunted House offers two distinct state-of-the-art haunts within its 6,500-square-foot location. There's "Midnight Mania," where you'll be stalked through a condemned house by a masked slasher and members of his cult, both of whom are in search of fresh victims. Meanwhile, "Daywalker" features a bat-like ancient vampire seeking to "rule over every warm-blooded being on Earth" and "quench his endless thirst" (for blood, we assume). In other words, you'd better move fast while visiting the haunt unless you'd like to become a human-sized juice box.
Hours and prices: Operates nightly through Halloween, except October 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 24. Hours vary. Tickets are $27.99 to $32.99 in advance. You can add a fast pass for $10 more or skip the lines altogether for an additional $20.
Sanctum of Horror
6555 East Southern Avenue, Mesa
480-200-8163 The family behind Sanctum of Horror, which has operated since the early 2000s, loves playing on the fears of its patrons with frightful sights and killer characters. Situated outside Mesa's Superstition Springs Mall, it features two separate areas that pile on the scares: "The Breach" involves an abandoned military bunker where something sinister is lurking about. Next door is the "Sanctum of Horror," which depicts the gore-filled childhood home of an escaped mental patient named Lenore and the asylum where she was imprisoned. She supposedly haunts both places and will exact revenge on anyone whose presence she senses. In other words, prepare for a close encounter with the twisted lass.
Hours and prices: Operates Friday to Sunday, through October 9. They'll expand to Thursday to Sunday starting on October 13 and then operate nightly from October 26 to 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night with closing times varying. Tickets are $28 for general admission to both haunts and $38 for admission plus a fast pass that cuts down on wait times.
Fear Farm
6801 North 99th Avenue, Glendale
623-866-5378Fear Farm is not only the largest and longest-running Halloween destination in the Valley, it's also the scariest. The 26-acre attraction boasts five different haunts — including the abattoir-themed "Chop House," a post-apocalyptic called "Nuketown," the sideshow-like "Outcast Carnival," and the nautical-oriented "Legends of the Deep" — it populated by more costumed fiends than a Spirit Halloween store. You can also stumble through "The Reaping," a sprawling corn maze populated by psychos and monsters, or hang out in a midway area with food vendors, roaming characters, and live entertainment.
Hours and prices: Operates nightly through Halloween, except October 10 and 17. Hours vary. Admission is $27.99 to $32.99 in advance. Fast passes are an extra $10 while skip-the-line privileges are $20 more.
Scarizona Scaregrounds and Fright in the Lights
1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa
480-444-2590A pair of terrifying experiences await at Mesa's Scarizona Scaregrounds, the largest haunted attraction in the east Valley. At "Mayhem in the Madness," you can encounter a chaos-filled hell realm containing "clowns, blood, guts, gore, [torn] human flesh ... and other shocking experiences." If you've got some adrenaline left, "Startled Darkness" allows you to walk through a pitch-black environment where constant sounds, jolts, and unseen scares will get your heart pounding with fear. If you'd rather have some Halloween fun behind the wheel of your car, there’s also the Frights in the Lights drive-thru light show, where you can cruise along a path decorated with illuminated ghosts, pumpkins, spiders, and more.
Hours and prices: Scarizona Scaregrounds opens at 6:45 p.m. October 7 to 8, 14 to 16, 20 to 23, and 27 to 31. Closing times vary. Tickets are $24.95 for general admission, $34.95 for admission with a fast pass, or $44.95 for VIP access with no waiting. Frights in the Lights operates from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; and 6:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday through Halloween night. Admission is $29.95 to $35.95.