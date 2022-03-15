Your Guide to St. Patrick's Day Parties in Metro Phoenix in 2022

As you might expect, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have been sidelined the past two years for completely obvious reasons. In 2020, it coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic reaching the Valley, causing almost every local party to be canceled. Last year, only a handful of events took place as most local bars played it safe.
This year is a different story, boy-o. Practically every watering hole across the metro Phoenix area, including more than a dozen Irish pubs, has something planned for Thursday, March 17. There will be parties happening inside bars, out in the streets, and under tents. Most will serve up such St. Patrick’s Day requisites as green hats, Irish musicians, and corned beef and cabbage.
If you’re curious what’s on tap this year – other than excessive amounts of green beer – here’s a rundown of the various parties and events scheduled for Thursday (unless specified otherwise).
Marquee Theatre
Want to get an early start to your St. Patrick’s Day celebrating? You can pre-game on Tuesday, March 15, at Marquee Theatre
, 730 South Mill Avenue in Tempe, when Flogging Molly performs at the concert venue. The famed Celtic-punk band recently released the song "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs," their first new music in four years, and are on their first St. Patrick's-themed tour since the pandemic. Expect the usual riotous fun at the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Austrian ska-punk band Russkaja and alt-country act Vandoliers open.
is $45 and balcony access
is $75 to $85.
Padre Murphy's
Padre Murphy’s
, 4338 West Bell Road in Glendale, is under new ownership but its proprietors are planning to continue its long-running tradition of big St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. They’ll have breakfast service starting at 8 a.m. inside and an all-day party underneath an outdoor tent beginning at 10 a.m. Live entertainment, food and drink specials, and festive activities are planned. As is the norm, green garb is encouraged. Call 602-547-9406 if you need more details.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
The Tempe location of Four Peaks
, 1340 East Eighth Street, will host a day-long celebration with food, music, giveaways, and (you guessed it) plenty of beer. They’ll open at 9 a.m. for brunch and the first 100 people through the door will get at free commemorative T-shirt. You can score Irish food and drink specials all day, Four Peaks’ Irish cream stout will be available for purchase, and bagpipers will perform at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Call 480-303-9967 for more info.
Clancy's Pub
The Saint Patrick’s Day festivities at Clancy’s Pub
, 4432 North Miller Road in Scottsdale, begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday with breakfast and Irish coffee. You can catch live music on the outdoor stage throughout the day, including Arizona Burrito at 10 a.m., Traveler at 1 p.m., The Sullivans at 3 p.m., The Sugar Thieves at 5:30 p.m., and Wyves at 8 p.m. If you get hungry, selections like corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, Reuben sandwiches, and shepherd’s pie are available from the kitchen. Call 480-990-8797 for additional details.
Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Seamus McCaffrey’s
There’s always a huge crowd at the popular street party on St. Patrick’s Day outside of Seamus McCaffrey’s
, 18 West Monroe Street. The outdoor event features a mix of food, drinks, traditional entertainment, and rowdy fun. There will be a large beer garden underneath a giant tent, a special menu, and more. The live music schedule will include performances by Noble McCoy, Traveler, and other local bands and musicians. The party starts at 11 a.m. A $10 cover will be charged after 1 p.m. Call 602-253-6081 for more details.
The Dubliner
As the longest-running Irish pub in the Valley, it’s a no-brainer that The Dubliner
, 3841 East Thunderbird Road, will have a huge spread on St. Patrick’s Day. The celebration starts with Irish coffee and breakfast sandwiches available from 9 to 11 a.m. Live music and entertainment start immediately thereafter with performances by The Peat Diggers at 11 a.m., Irish dancers at 3 p.m., the Glendale Pipes and Drums at 3 p.m., and Razin Kane. Sandwiches will be available for $7 and Irish food for $14 beginning at 11 a.m. There’s a $5 cover from noon onward.
Giligin’s
After a two-year absence, the infamous Scottsdale joint Giligin’s
, 4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, is bringing its Saint Patty’s Day block party back for a three-day run from Thursday, March 17, to Saturday, March 19. All of its usual high-energy fun and low-brow thrills will be offered during the affair, which will take place both inside the bar and outside along a fenced-off portion of Winfield Scott Plaza. There will also be games, DJs, green beer, and prizes. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Fibber Magees
St. Patrick’s Day at Fibber Magees
, 1989 West Elliot Road in Chandler, will start with Irish breakfasts from 8 to 10 a.m., but the main event will be its annual block party with a mix of live music, libations, and revelry from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. A giant tented beer garden, a full bar, and live entertainment will be part of the outdoor festivities. Local musicians like Lenny Kelleher and Authority Zero’s Jason DeVore are scheduled to play the event. There’s a $10 cover beginning at noon.
British pub George & Dragon has been open since 1995.
Benjamin Leatherman
George & Dragon
You won’t find any green beer for sale at the George & Dragon
, 4240 North Central Avenue, on St. Patrick’s Day (or any other day, for that matter). Instead, the staff at the popular British pub will have Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick's on draught from open until close, as well as various drink specials and Jell-O shots. Plates of corned beef and cabbage will also be available. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and there’s no cover.
Wasted Grain
The drink specials on St. Patrick's Day at Wasted Grain
, 7295 East Stetson Drive in Scottsdale, will include $5 green beers, vodka cranberry cocktails, or shots of Proper Twelve whiskey. Local rock band The Pickup Lines will play at 7 p.m.
Irish Wolfhound Pub
A full slate of live music and entertainment will be offered throughout St. Patrick’s Day at Irish Wolfhound Pub
, 16811 North Litchfield Road. Celtic band Spirited Lads will perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by Irish dancers at 5 p.m., the Surprise Firefighters Bagpipers at 6 p.m., and rock act Faded Jeans from 8 p.m. until close. A full menu will be served and include corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, Irish nachos, and other options. There will be a $5 cover starting at noon, which will increase to $10 after 5 p.m.
Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern
Local ska supergroup Madman Theory — which features members from 2Tone Lizard Kings, Mr. Incomunicado, and The Effects — will perform at Cactus Jack's
, 4747 East Elliot Road, during its St. Patrick's Day party. Patrons are encouraged to dress up and the best Irish costume will win a $50 prize. The start time is 6:30 p.m. and admission is $5.
Casey Moore's Oyster House in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
Casey Moore's
In case the shamrock on the sign outside wasn’t already a big indication, St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal at Casey Moore’s
, 850 South Ash Avenue in Tempe. Its staff will be serving selections from its lengthy list of spirits and brews, as well as green beer, corned beef and cabbage, and different drink specials. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and there's no cover.
Rosie McCaffrey's
Rosie McCaffrey's
, 906 East Camelback Road, will have its annual parking lot party on St. Patrick’s Day with live music, endless amounts of beer, and a variety of drink specials to whet everyone’s whistle throughout the day and night. Call 602-241-1916 for full details and cover info.
Charley's Sports Grill
Daily drink and menu features like corned beef and cabbage and shepherd's pie will be available at Charley’s
, 8110 West Union Hills Drive, Suite 350, daily through St. Patrick’s Day. The festivities on the big day will include food and drinks, as well as karaoke at 7 p.m.
Tim Finnegan's
Live music, liquor company promos, and fun will be offered on St. Patrick's Day at Tim Finnegan's
, 17045 North 59th Avenue in Glendale. The festivities will start inside at 7 a.m. with breakfast service, followed by the outdoor area opening at 9 a.m. The live music schedule includes sets by Rick Calderone at 7:30 a.m., the Glendale Pipes and Drums at noon, Trotters Wake until 3 p.m., and Harley Davidson performing solo and with a band from 4 to 10 p.m. Inside seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Scottsdale St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
If visiting you’d prefer to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at multiple spots, this bar crawl on St. Patrick's Day will hit up 10 different spots in Scottsdale's Entertainment District. Participants will start at RnR, 3737 North Scottsdale Road, at 3 p.m. before hitting up nearby bars like Social Tap, DJ's, Goodwood Tavern, and The Hot Chick. Drink specials will be available at each stop. Tickets are $14 to $24 and include drink coupons and free shot vouchers. More info can be found here
.
RT O'Sullivans
The craic will be mighty at both R.T. O'Sullivans
on St. Patrick’s Day. The Mesa location, 6646 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, opens at 9 a.m. with live entertainment (local musicians, Irish step-dancers, and pipe and drum corps) starting at 1 p.m. Much the same will also be offered at the Scottsdale location, 7919 East Thomas Road, which opens at 10 a.m. Call 480-307-6533 or 480-396-9933 for more specifics.
Bailey's Pub
Stop by Bailey’s Pub
, 3414 West Union Hills Drive, Suite 16, on St. Patrick’s Day for corned beef and cabbage starting at noon until its gone. Green beer will also be served on request and drink specials will be available. Call 623-581-8368 for more details.
McFadden’s
Glendale pub and drinking destination McFadden’s
, 9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, is reportedly remodeling and rebranding later this year and is planning one final holiday-themed blowout on St. Patrick’s Day. Drink deals will include $3 green beers and $5 Jameson shots until 2 p.m. There will also be live music throughout the day and DJ that evening. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 623-872-0022 for admission info.