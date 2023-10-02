 Beyonce's concert movie comes to Phoenix: Release date, tickets and more | Phoenix New Times
A Beyoncé concert movie is coming to Phoenix theaters. Here's when

The film tells the story of Beyonce's Renaissance concert tour from start to finish.
October 2, 2023
Beyonce
Beyonce Carlijn Jacobs
Whether you weren't able to catch Beyoncé's epic Renaissance concert tour when it stopped in Arizona on Aug. 24, or you just want to relive the experience, you're in luck.

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" has an official release date of Dec. 1, although a number of theaters around Phoenix will offer screenings on the evening of Nov. 30.

The movie chronicles the journey of the Renaissance World Tour from its inception and the opening night in Stockholm to the finale in Kansas City, Mo. "It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft," according to a Harkins Theatres release.

The film does not have an MPAA rating, and the runtime is two hours and 40 minutes.

A number of local movie theater chains are already selling advance tickets for screenings on the evening of Nov. 30 and beyond, including Harkins Theatres, AMC Theatres and Cinemark.
