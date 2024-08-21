 Chase Field to host golf experience for limited time in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chase Field to host golfing experience in December

Tee off and enjoy food, drink and music at the baseball stadium.
August 21, 2024
Tee off at Chase Field in December.
Tee off at Chase Field in December. Courtesy of Upper Deck Golfing

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chase Field is typically home to Arizona Diamondbacks baseball, along with an occasional concert, monster truck rally or rodeo.

But later this year, a different kind of experience is coming to the downtown Phoenix stadium.

Upper Deck Golf brings unique golf experiences to major stadiums around the country, and they'll be at Chase Field from Dec. 6 to 8.

During that weekend, fans will tee off from the upper deck and play a round of golf on custom greens on the field below.

The clubhouse bar and festival area will offer music, drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges.

Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times each day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in two-player increments. VIP tee times will offer a more premium experience and additional perks including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

Fans may register now for early access as tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Registration for general public tee times opens this fall.

No prices are currently listed for the Chase Field experiences, but tee times at Progressive Field in Cleveland next month are listed for $80 to $100 per person for regular admission. The VIP package is an additional $60 per person.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix fans were stylin’ at ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Live!’

Photos

Phoenix fans were stylin’ at ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Live!’

By Jennifer Goldberg
Here’s when to see the rare super blue moon over Arizona on Monday

Science

Here’s when to see the rare super blue moon over Arizona on Monday

By Benjamin Leatherman
Your guide to Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix: Tickets, artists and more

Valley Life

Your guide to Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix: Tickets, artists and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation