Chase Field to host golfing experience in December

Chase Field is typically home to Arizona Diamondbacks baseball, along with an occasional concert, monster truck rally or rodeo.
But later this year, a different kind of experience is coming to the downtown Phoenix stadium.
Upper Deck Golf brings unique golf experiences to major stadiums around the country, and they'll be at Chase Field from Dec. 6 to 8.
During that weekend, fans will tee off from the upper deck and play a round of golf on custom greens on the field below.
The clubhouse bar and festival area will offer music, drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges.
Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times each day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in two-player increments. VIP tee times will offer a more premium experience and additional perks including free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.
Fans may register now for early access as tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Registration for general public tee times opens this fall.
No prices are currently listed for the Chase Field experiences, but tee times at Progressive Field in Cleveland next month are listed for $80 to $100 per person for regular admission. The VIP package is an additional $60 per person.