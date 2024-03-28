Checking out hot cars and cool people at the AZ Rockabilly Bash

click to enlarge We love a good skull accent. Mike Bengoechea

Talking vintage cars at AZ Rockabilly Bash. Mike Bengoechea

Vintage motorcycles could get in on the fun, too. Mike Bengoechea

It was a great weekend for pinup and rocker fashion. Mike Bengoechea

We love their style. Mike Bengoechea

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant was stylin' over the weekend during the annual AZ Rockabilly Bash. Fans of vintage cars, pinup culture and live music congregated to see and be seen during two days of pageants, contests and concerts.Here's a look back at the event.