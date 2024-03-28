 Checking out hot cars and cool people at the AZ Rockabilly Bash | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Checking out hot cars and cool people at the AZ Rockabilly Bash

The annual event, held March 22 and 23 at Pleasant Harbor Marina & RV Resort at Lake Pleasant, brings together custom cars, pinup style, rockabilly music and more.
March 28, 2024
Pretty as a rockabilly picture.
Pretty as a rockabilly picture. Mike Bengoechea
Share this:
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant was stylin' over the weekend during the annual AZ Rockabilly Bash. Fans of vintage cars, pinup culture and live music congregated to see and be seen during two days of pageants, contests and concerts.

Here's a look back at the event.
click to enlarge
We love a good skull accent.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Talking vintage cars at AZ Rockabilly Bash.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Vintage motorcycles could get in on the fun, too.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
It was a great weekend for pinup and rocker fashion.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
We love their style.
Mike Bengoechea
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

Things to Do

What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

By Benjamin Leatherman
Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

Film & TV

Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

By Jennifer Goldberg
Changing Hands Bookstore celebrates 50 years in metro Phoenix

Arts & Culture News

Changing Hands Bookstore celebrates 50 years in metro Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix-area Black businesses face challenges with startup capital

Business

Phoenix-area Black businesses face challenges with startup capital

By Huston Dunston Jr. | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation