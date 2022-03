Comedian Lewis Black Is Returning to Phoenix for a Show This Fall

click to enlarge LiveNation

Are you fed up with what's going on in this country? You're in good company.So is comedian Lewis Black , and he'll talk about it when he brings his Off the Rails Tour to Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, October 1. The show is presented by Live Nation and Danny Zelisko Presents.“If you have to ask why I am calling this the Off the Rails Tour, then we are truly off the rails," thecontributor said in a release.The Celebrity Theatre gig starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 6:30. Tickets, which range from $25 to $79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 25, on the Celebrity Theatre website . Celebrity Theatre is located at 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix.The full list of Off the Rails Tour dates is below:Fri Mar 25 – Hershey, PA – The Hershey TheatreSat Mar 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Merriam TheaterSun Mar 27 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol TheatreFri Apr 1 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the ArtsFri Apr 02 – Syracuse, NY – Crouse-Hinds TheaterSat Apr 03 – Huntington, NY – The ParamountFri Apr 08 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker TheatreSat Apr 9 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreSun Apr 10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music HallThu Apr 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft TheatreFri Apr 22 – Akron, OH – Goodyear TheaterSat Apr 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino and ResortFri Apr 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore DetroitSat Apr 30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago TheatreSun May 1 – Champaign, IL – Virginia TheatreThu May 05 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy CenterFri May 06 – Washington, DC – Warner TheatreSat May 07 – Washington, DC – Warner TheatreSun May 8 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace TheatreFri Jul 22 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort (Avalon Theatre)Thu Sep 15 – Northampton, MA – Academy of MusicFri Sep 16 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial AuditoriumSat Sep 17 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera HouseSun Sep 25 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreThu Sep 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Natural Hispanic Cultural Center’s Albuquerque Journal TheatreSat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity TheatreThu Oct 06 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts CenterFri Oct 7 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont TheaterSat Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA – The WarfieldFri Oct 14 – San Diego, CA – Balboa TheatreSat Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum TheatreThu Oct 20 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing ArtsFri Oct 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallSat Oct 22 – Seattle, WA – Marion Oliver McCaw HallSun Oct 23 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker TheatreThu Nov 03 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody TheaterFri Nov 04 – Dallas, TX – Majestic TheatreSat Nov 05 – San Antonio, TX – Empire TheatreSun Nov 6 – Beaumont, TX – Julie Rogers TheatreThu Nov 10 – Marietta, OH – Peoples Bank TheatreFri Nov 11 – Durham, NC – DPACSat Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens AuditoriumFri Dec 2 – Torrington, CT – Warner TheatreFri Dec 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsSat Dec 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando