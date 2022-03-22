Comedian Lewis Black Is Returning to Phoenix for a Show This Fall

Are you fed up with what's going on in this country? You're in good company.
So is comedian Lewis Black
, and he'll talk about it when he brings his Off the Rails Tour to Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, October 1. The show is presented by Live Nation and Danny Zelisko Presents.
“If you have to ask why I am calling this the Off the Rails Tour, then we are truly off the rails," the Daily Show
contributor said in a release.
The Celebrity Theatre gig starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 6:30. Tickets, which range from $25 to $79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 25, on the Celebrity Theatre website
. Celebrity Theatre is located at 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix.
The full list of Off the Rails Tour dates is below:
Fri Mar 25 – Hershey, PA – The Hershey Theatre
Sat Mar 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater
Sun Mar 27 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
Fri Apr 1 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
Fri Apr 02 – Syracuse, NY – Crouse-Hinds Theater
Sat Apr 03 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Fri Apr 08 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre
Sat Apr 9 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Sun Apr 10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Thu Apr 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Fri Apr 22 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater
Sat Apr 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
Fri Apr 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Apr 30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Sun May 1 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre
Thu May 05 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
Fri May 06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Sat May 07 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Sun May 8 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace Theatre
Fri Jul 22 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort (Avalon Theatre)
Thu Sep 15 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
Fri Sep 16 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Sat Sep 17 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House
Sun Sep 25 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
Thu Sep 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Natural Hispanic Cultural Center’s Albuquerque Journal Theatre
Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
Thu Oct 06 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
Fri Oct 7 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
Sat Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Fri Oct 14 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
Sat Oct 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
Thu Oct 20 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Oct 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sat Oct 22 – Seattle, WA – Marion Oliver McCaw Hall
Sun Oct 23 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
Thu Nov 03 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Fri Nov 04 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Sat Nov 05 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theatre
Sun Nov 6 – Beaumont, TX – Julie Rogers Theatre
Thu Nov 10 – Marietta, OH – Peoples Bank Theatre
Fri Nov 11 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Sat Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Fri Dec 2 – Torrington, CT – Warner Theatre
Fri Dec 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Sat Dec 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando