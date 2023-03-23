Skate Culture on Deck as Cowtown’s Annual PHXAM Competition Returns

Cowtown Skateboards’ annual amateur competition, PHXAM, turns 21 this year, and along with that milestone, the organizing crew promises a barnburner on wheels.
The weekend event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. It allows attendees to see around 200 talented, industry-sponsored, amateur skaters from around the world vying for cash prizes while showing their commitment to the sport through wicked, individual skills. On Saturday night, it's more cutting loose at PHXAM's annual after-party.
Top placers will take home trophies, and those monetary awards are no joke. The "heaviest ripping guy" and "hardest hitting girl" each walk away with $5,000. Second-place winners in those categories each get $3,000, and it’s $1,000 apiece for third place.
Vans is one of the PHXAM sponsors — along with folks like Independent Trucks and Thrasher Magazine — and the shoe company long synonymous with skate culture hosts the "best-trick contest." This is an epic must-see as contestants break out their craziest, creative tricks.
In addition to two packed days of skateboarding activities and that nighttime soiree, one of the ticket options offers access to Tent City, the event’s vendor area. Various brands are onsite to host games, showcase their products, and even give out some gear.
Ed Cox is one of Cowtown’s owners, along with Trent Martin and Laura Martin. He says the community-building that comes along with the possibilities it gives skaters makes this event exciting every year for all three of them.
“Twenty-one years ago, to be able to become a pro skateboarder, you either had to go to California or somewhere on the East Coast," Cox says in an interview with Phoenix New Times. "PHXAM was our way of bringing all the best amateurs in the world to Phoenix. They got to see our scene and experience our part of the world. In turn, it brought the (skating) industry along with them, and it all became intertwined. Now, nationally recognized amateurs that live here or came here get changes to become pro skateboarders.
“The contest is definitely a catalyst to help further amateur skateboarders into the pro realm and into the industry. There’s been a lot of people that have won Phoenix AM and then shortly after turned pro for the companies they ride for — sometimes for other companies,” he adds.
“We want to uplift kids in the community through this trade-up program,” Cox says. “Kids can bring in an old board, and we refurbish it right on site and turn it into a really good, rideable board. Then, we give those used boards to people who haven’t skated before — it gets them a quality, introductory skateboard. Then, the kids who have been skating, and have a passion for it, get a brand-new setup.”
Minus a couple of years during the past two decades, the PHXAM event — like this year's — is held at Desert West Skateboard Plaza, which Cox calls “our home park.” Though they thoroughly clean up this beloved city spot, others will find more to appreciate upon their departure. “We build a lot of stuff for the event, but our goal is always to leave something behind for the community to enjoy, too. We build this rad course for PHXAM, and mostly it’s the amateurs that get to use it. So, we never know which props will stay, but we always leave one or two props that the community can enjoy until the next AM when we redo the course.”
The after-party starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grand Avenue Pizza Company in Old Town Glendale offers another set of thrills.
This year, the Cowtown crew will keep the entertainment local, with bands Sewer Gap and Garnak taking the stage before Metalachi brings their unique mix of metal and mariachi styles. Also on deck at this shindig is the premiere of Cowtown’s newest video, “Anywhere But Here,” by Brian Masterson. In addition, original artwork by the crew that paints up Desert West will be on display.
“The party is a great opportunity for everyone to hang out and out-of-towners to experience Arizona culture,” Cox offers.
PHXAM starts at 10 a.m. (gates open at 9 a.m.) Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, at Desert West Skateboard Plaza, 6602 West Encanto Boulevard. Tickets start at $5; after-party tickets are $20, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Visit PHXAM.com for details and tickets.