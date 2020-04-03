 
Christopher Jagmin working on a March exhibit that was canceled due to COVID-19.EXPAND
Christopher Jagmin working on a March exhibit that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Lynn Trimble

Here Are Some Emergency Relief Programs Open to Arizona Artists Affected by COVID-19

Lynn Trimble | April 3, 2020 | 6:00am
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect individual artists and arts groups on a local and global scale.

Several factors, from event cancellations to temporary venue closures, are leaving creatives with far fewer opportunities for earning income and sharing their work. Here is a list of resources for artists facing financial challenges during this era of social distancing.

Arts and Culture Leaders of Color Emergency Fund

The fund created by the Arts Administrators of Color Network is accepting donations, which will be used to disperse $200 in assistance per individual who qualifies. The fund is designed to help people of color whose pursuit of a career as an artist or arts administrator has been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is designed to help people who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color).

CERF + Emergency Relief Grants


The national CERF + organization is providing emergency relief grants to artists who have contracted the COVID-19 virus and require intensive medical care.

Organizers describe it as a grassroots mutual aid effort created by and for artists.

The Emergency Relief Fund for Arizona Artists & Arts Professionals

Arizona arts funders and service organizations established this fund to assist Arizona artists with emergency relief grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. People can donate to the fund, which is being managed by the Arizona Community Foundation. Funds raised by Artlink will become part of this effort. Arizona Commission on the Arts will manage the submission process. The online application portal will open on Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. Applications will be accepted until available funds are depleted.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts COVID-19 Relief Fund

The foundation is accepting donations for this national fund, which will provide $1,000 grants to experimental artists in the U.S. facing financial challenges due to performances or exhibits that have been canceled or postponed.

Editor’s note: We’ll update this list as we learn of additional relief programs for Arizona artists and arts organizations.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

