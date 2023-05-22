Five free things to do this week in Phoenix

Looking for stuff to do this week that doesn't cost a lot? Yeah, us too. Fortunately, we've rounded up a bunch of events around Phoenix that cost exactly zero dollars to enjoy.
Rooftop Bingo
No longer the domain of the old folks down at the Moose Lodge, bingo is a game that appeals to all ages. On Monday, May 22, Alibi, the rooftop bar at Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown, will host bingo starting at 6 p.m. There's no cost to grab a card, and prizes are given out to the winners. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Alibi is located at 108 East University Drive, Tempe. Visit the Alibi website
for more info.
click to enlarge
Clissene Lewis will speak about "The Yavapai Journey" this week.
Scottsdale Library
'The Yavapai Story'
Clissene Lewis, a tribal member of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, will give a presentation titled “The Yavapai Journey” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Mustang Library. The presentation will focus on learning about the history and culture of the Yavapai People with an emphasis on the Fort McDowell Indian Community. The free program is presented by the PastFinders group of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. Mustang Library is located at 10101 North 90th Street, Scottsdale. Visit the event page
for more details.
'Ted Lasso' Trivia
"Ted Lasso," now in its third season, is both loved by audiences and critically acclaimed. If you're a fan, show off your knowledge at "Ted Lasso" Trivia. From 7 to 9 p.m. at Butler's Easy, your host will take you through three rounds of questions. There will be prizes for the winners and "Ted Lasso"-themed cocktails available for purchase. Butler's Easy is located at 8375 North Seventh Street. Visit the event page
for more information.
click to enlarge
Listen to jazz downtown on Thursday.
Diane Banyai Photography
Jazz Happy Hour
For more than 10 years, The Nash
has been downtown Phoenix's spot for live jazz. On Thursday, May 25, you can catch Joel Robin on piano accompanying singer Delphine Cortez from 4 to 6 p.m during The Nash's Thursday Happy Hour series. There's no cost to attend, but wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available for purchase. The Nash is located at 110 East Roosevelt Street.
click to enlarge
Juan Francisco Elso with his artwork "Caballo contra colibrí," c. 1987-88. Fondo Magali Lara / Elso Padilla, Centro de Documentación. Arkheia MUAC (UNAM-DiGAV)
Cristina Lobeira
PhxArt Family Funday
The next installment of Phoenix Art Museum's
recurring free-admission community event happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Attendees will get to see the entire museum collection plus the special engagement exhibitions "Juan Francisco Elso: Por América" and "MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene." Other activities include performances by Los Cabezones, music by Arroz con Mango, plus mini mambo lessons, art making, demonstrations and hands-on experiences. PhxArt Family Fundays are sponsored by the Men's Art Council. Reservations are requested and can be made here
. Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Avenue. Call 602-257-1880 for more information.