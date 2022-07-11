Five Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Got some free time in your schedule this week? You can spend it learning about the life and art of the legendary Frida Kahlo, getting in a swing dance session, watching the nation's best taekwondo artists in action, or laughing it up with local comedians. Details about each of these events and other things to do happening in the Valley from Monday, July 11, to Thursday, July 14, can be found below.
ATA Worlds at Phoenix Convention Center
Taekwondo artists from throughout the U.S. will square off at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street, to determine who’s the best around during the ATA Worlds
. The weeklong event put on by ATA Martial Arts (formerly known as the American Taekwondo Association) kicks off on Monday, July 11, and will feature taekwondo competitors both young and old showing off their skills and vying for medals. Spectators and the general public can witness the action starting on Wednesday, July 13. Daily admission
is $20 and a five-day pass
is $35. A full event schedule is available here
. Benjamin Leatherman
Sopranos Trivia at Valley Bar
The folks at Valley Bar have an offer you can’t refuse. If you’ve seen every single episode of The Sopranos
– not to mention its 2021 cinematic prequel, The Many Saints of Newark
– then crank up “Woke Up This Morning” on your car stereo, tough guy, and head for Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Wednesday, July 13. The downtown Phoenix spot will be hosting an evening of Sopranos
trivia hosted by Corey Gomez starting at 7 p.m. Teams of up to six people who’ve got an IQ as high as Tony Blundetto and have every aspect of the hit HBO series memorized can win concert tickets and other prizes during the event. Signups are at 6 p.m. and the questions start at 7 p.m. It’s free to participate. Benjamin Leatherman
“Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” will teach audiences about the iconic Mexican painter's life and work.
Evolve PR
"Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography" at Walter Where?House
Another immersive artist experience has come to Phoenix. This time, the subject is Frida Kahlo, the iconic 20th-century Mexican painter. “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” will debut on Wednesday, July 13, at Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st Avenue. The production is a co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a digital arts center in Spain, and the Phoenix stop will be its first engagement in the United States. According to a press release, "This immersive biographical exhibition of the artist utilizes seven different transformational spaces enabling one to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to be more relevant than ever.” Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets
start at $32.29. Jennifer Goldberg
South Central Swing at The Duce
Want to learn how to cut a rug with the best of 'em, Daddy-O? Spend the evening of Wednesday, July 13, at The Duce, 525 South Central Avenue, you can come away with a basic knowledge of swing dancing and possibly turn your two left feet into something a bit more graceful. The weekly South Central Swing
night at the venue will take place and all hepcats and kittens are welcome to attend. Lessons start at 7:05 p.m. with tips for both beginner and intermediate dancers. A three-hour dance session follows from 8 to 11 p.m. Cocktails and other social lubricants will be available all evening from The Duce’s antique bar. There will also be a raffle for swag and other prizes. Admission is $10. Benjamin Leatherman
Legendary Phoenix LGBTQ show bar Cruisin' 7th.
Lauren Cusimano
Do Better Comedy's Stand Up at Cruisin' 7th
Anyone claiming that woke politics has had a disastrous effect on comedy has obviously never attended Do Better Comedy’s stand-up shenanigans at Cruisin’ 7th, 3702 North Seventh Street. Every second and fourth Thursday, local comics dispense yuks aplenty during twice-monthly sessions at the legendary CenPho show bar. The jokes are of an anti-racist, anti-misogynist, and LGBTQIA+ friendly bent and are just as hilarious as the humor heard at any other local comedy night. The lineup for this week’s edition on Thursday, July 14, will include performances by Hannah Tighe, Reuben Gonzalez, Andrea Carmichael, Kevin Benoit, Reina Rodriguez, Brandi Bigley, Chase Harter, and Jennifer Giralo. The 21-and-over event starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but there’s a two-drink minimum and happy-hour prices are available until 8 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman