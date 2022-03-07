Support Us

Four Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

March 7, 2022 9:06AM

Free trivia is happening this week at Crescent Ballroom.
It seems like everything is getting more expensive these days (we're looking at you, gas prices). Save where you can by checking out one of these free events happening around metro Phoenix this week.

Marked by COVID Memorial Event

It's hard to believe that we're almost to the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of that milestone, and the 27,000 Arizona lives lost to the virus, the Arizona Historical Society, in partnership with Marked By COVID and the COVID Memorial Quilt, will hold a Marked by COVID memorial event on Monday, March 7.

Local COVID survivor Joyce Bailey will sing, and pictures of Arizonans lost to COVID will be on display. Attendees are invited to bring photos and share their stories. Panels of the COVID Memorial Quilt will also be present at the event.

The event will be held at the Arizona Historical Society's Arizona Heritage Center, 1300 North College Avenue, Tempe, from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit the Arizona Heritage Center website for more info.

Neck of the Woods, oil on canvas, 2021
Neck of the Woods, oil on canvas, 2021
'Clearcut'

If you missed "Clearcut," the MFA thesis exhibition by Luke B. Watson at ASU's Step Gallery on First Friday, you've still got a few days to see it.

Watson uses colored paper and traditional painting techniques to create depictions of landscapes.

"By stripping the chaos of actual life from my landscapes, the forest becomes inhospitable and sterile despite its rich seductive depiction. For me, this operates as a critique on the priorities many hold on how the land is viewed, experienced, and utilized," he says in his artist statement.

"Clearcut" will be on view at the Step Gallery at Grant Street Studios, 605 East Grant Street. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 10 through 12. Visit the website for more details.

See local band Sliced Limes on Thursday at Last Exit Live.
See local band Sliced Limes on Thursday at Last Exit Live.
STEM Recording Studio Showcase

Did you know that Dead Hot Workshop drummer Curtis Grippe owns a recording studio? He does, and his STEM Recording is holding a showcase concert featuring some of the studio's clients. Head to Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue, on Thursday, March 10, for a free show featuring bands like Blue Holiday, the blues- and bluegrass-tinged Dusty Ramblers Project, and rockers Sliced Limes and Big Finish.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Visit the event's Facebook page for all the details.

Trivia Night

Trivia night has returned to Crescent Ballroom. Show up at the venue, 308 North Second Avenue, for an evening of questions about music, pop culture, and more. Hosted by DJ Hartbreaks and Compton, the evening will include Hartbreaks spinning jams between rounds. Attendees have the opportunity to win concert tickets, gift cards, and other prizes. Signup starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, and the questions begin at 6. Visit the Crescent website for more info.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

