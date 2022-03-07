Four Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Marked by COVID Memorial EventIt's hard to believe that we're almost to the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of that milestone, and the 27,000 Arizona lives lost to the virus, the Arizona Historical Society, in partnership with Marked By COVID and the COVID Memorial Quilt, will hold a Marked by COVID memorial event on Monday, March 7.
Local COVID survivor Joyce Bailey will sing, and pictures of Arizonans lost to COVID will be on display. Attendees are invited to bring photos and share their stories. Panels of the COVID Memorial Quilt will also be present at the event.
The event will be held at the Arizona Historical Society's Arizona Heritage Center, 1300 North College Avenue, Tempe, from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit the Arizona Heritage Center website for more info.
'Clearcut'If you missed "Clearcut," the MFA thesis exhibition by Luke B. Watson at ASU's Step Gallery on First Friday, you've still got a few days to see it.
Watson uses colored paper and traditional painting techniques to create depictions of landscapes.
"By stripping the chaos of actual life from my landscapes, the forest becomes inhospitable and sterile despite its rich seductive depiction. For me, this operates as a critique on the priorities many hold on how the land is viewed, experienced, and utilized," he says in his artist statement.
"Clearcut" will be on view at the Step Gallery at Grant Street Studios, 605 East Grant Street. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 10 through 12. Visit the website for more details.
STEM Recording Studio ShowcaseDid you know that Dead Hot Workshop drummer Curtis Grippe owns a recording studio? He does, and his STEM Recording is holding a showcase concert featuring some of the studio's clients. Head to Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue, on Thursday, March 10, for a free show featuring bands like Blue Holiday, the blues- and bluegrass-tinged Dusty Ramblers Project, and rockers Sliced Limes and Big Finish.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Visit the event's Facebook page for all the details.