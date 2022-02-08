Four Free Things to Do This Week in Phoenix

This week, get your entertainment for zero dollars with these free events.
Zine-Making ClassIf you're not familiar, zines are those cool little DIY books that contain fiction, poetry, photos, art, and more. You can learn how to make them from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale. The workshop is led by Indigenous artists and is presented in conjunction with the "FIRST: Native American Artists of Arizona" exhibit currently on display in the library's gallery.
All ages are welcome, no experience is necessary, and supplies are provided. Space is limited, so register in advance on the event page.
DJ BingoBingo isn't just for grandmas anymore — if it ever was. Case in point: DJ Bingo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Phoenix. Head to 50 West Jefferson Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, for music and games. There's no cover, but you could consider sticking around until $15 unlimited bowling starts at 9 p.m.
Lifecycle of the Saguaro Education HikeThe saguaro cactus is an icon of the Southwest. Learn about it (and get some fresh air) during a free Lifecycle of the Saguaro educational hike presented by the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, February 9. It starts at the Granite Mountain Trailhead, 31402 North 136th Street, Scottsdale; PastFinders Don Brockway and Chris Crum will lead a moderate four-mile hike and teach about the growth of a saguaro from seed to skeleton. Bring water and snacks, but leave the four-legged hiking buddies at home.
Scottsdale ArtwalkYou don't have to wait until the First Friday of the month to browse art galleries in the evening. Old Town Scottsdale's artwalk happens every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. For precisely zero dollars, you can dip in and out of a number of galleries and check out what's happening in Old Town's art scene.
Consider starting at Wilde Meyer Gallery, 4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale, where Western-themed works are on display. Visit wildemeyer.com.