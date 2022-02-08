Support Us

Four Free Things to Do This Week in Phoenix

February 8, 2022 8:31AM

Desert Wild by Sherri Belassen will be on display during Old Town Scottsdale's free Thursday artwalk.
Whether you're on a budget or not, it's still great to find cool stuff to do around Phoenix without spending a lot of money.

This week, get your entertainment for zero dollars with these free events.

click to enlarge Get creative at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library. - PAMMCP/CREATIVE COMMONS
Get creative at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.
Zine-Making Class

If you're not familiar, zines are those cool little DIY books that contain fiction, poetry, photos, art, and more. You can learn how to make them from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale. The workshop is led by Indigenous artists and is presented in conjunction with the "FIRST: Native American Artists of Arizona" exhibit currently on display in the library's gallery.


All ages are welcome, no experience is necessary, and supplies are provided. Space is limited, so register in advance on the event page.

DJ Bingo

Bingo isn't just for grandmas anymore — if it ever was. Case in point: DJ Bingo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Phoenix. Head to 50 West Jefferson Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, for music and games. There's no cover, but you could consider sticking around until $15 unlimited bowling starts at 9 p.m.

Lifecycle of the Saguaro Education Hike

The saguaro cactus is an icon of the Southwest. Learn about it (and get some fresh air) during a free Lifecycle of the Saguaro educational hike presented by the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, February 9. It starts at the Granite Mountain Trailhead, 31402 North 136th Street, Scottsdale; PastFinders Don Brockway and Chris Crum will lead a moderate four-mile hike and teach about the growth of a saguaro from seed to skeleton. Bring water and snacks, but leave the four-legged hiking buddies at home.

click to enlarge Pegasus by Peggy Judy will be on display during Old Town Scottsdale's free Thursday artwalk. - WILDE MEYER GALLERY
Pegasus by Peggy Judy will be on display during Old Town Scottsdale's free Thursday artwalk.
Scottsdale Artwalk

You don't have to wait until the First Friday of the month to browse art galleries in the evening. Old Town Scottsdale's artwalk happens every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. For precisely zero dollars, you can dip in and out of a number of galleries and check out what's happening in Old Town's art scene.

Consider starting at Wilde Meyer Gallery, 4142 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale, where Western-themed works are on display. Visit wildemeyer.com.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

