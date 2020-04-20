Fresh Artist Opportunities in Metro Phoenix

Even in the age of COVID-19, artists are finding creative ways to share their work. Here's a look at more than a dozen artist opportunities, ranging from exhibits to grants. Deadlines loom, so don't delay if you want to throw your hat into the ring.

Phoenix Biomedical Campus Installations Deadline: April 21



Wexford Science + Technology is seeking Arizona artists to create two wall installations and one ceiling installation for the lobby of a building located at 850 North Fifth Street. The budget for each installation is $14,000. The call is being coordinated by Artlink.

CARES Act Grants Deadline: April 22

Nonprofit arts organizations that received a National Endowment for the Arts grant during the past four years can apply for a CARES Act Grant, which can be used for salary support, fees for artists, and facilities costs.

EXPAND Throwback to a previous Art Intersection exhibit featuring work by Melanie Walker. Lynn Trimble

'All Art Arizona' Exhibit Deadline: April 30

Art Intersection is accepting submission for its "All Art Arizona" exhibit. The opening date is still pending. Arizona artists can submit various types of works, including art books, ceramic works, paintings, photographs, sculptures, glassworks, drawings, woodworks, mixed media, and more.

Project Grants Deadline: May 1

Arizona Humanities is accepting applications for project grants that support public programming in the humanities. Organizations can request up to $10,000.

OneTON Collective has done a residency with creative incubator [nueBOX]. Keyaanna Pausch

Seed Residency Deadline: May 1

An arts incubator group called [nueBOX] is accepting applications for a 15-hour rehearsal residency designed to help emerging or mid-career movement artists “explore and investigate new ideas.” Interdisciplinary solo artists and collaborative teams can apply. The residency will culminate in sharing the emerging work during a ticketed performance in August.

Studio/Lab Residency Deadline: May 1

Interdisciplinary artists or collaborative teams can apply for a 60-hour residency provided by [nueBOX]. The residency is designed to help artists working in movement-based fields such as dance or physical theater translate creative research into performance. The residency includes mentorship, feedback, and documentation.

EXPAND Part of Tony Obr's previous exhibit at ASU's Vault Gallery. Lynn Trimble

Vault Gallery Exhibits Deadline: May 1

The ASU Downtown Phoenix campus is accepting proposals for three upcoming exhibits scheduled for 2021. The exhibitions will take place at the Vault Gallery located in the library. Only works that can be hung on the wall will be considered.

Herberger Theater Center Exhibits Deadline: May 1

The art gallery at Herberger Theater Center is looking for artists to show work in two upcoming exhibitions. The "Evaporation" exhibit is scheduled to open on August 7. The "Vacation" exhibit is scheduled to open on February 5, 2021. Artists can submit 2-D and 3-D works for consideration.

Herberger Theater Center Exhibits Deadline: June 1

The Bob's Spot gallery at Herberger Theater Center is accepting submissions for two upcoming exhibitions. The "Reconnecting With Your Inner Child" exhibit is scheduled to open in July. The "Celebration of Our Earth" exhibit is scheduled to open this fall. The exhibit will feature 2-D artworks.

EXPAND Throwback to a previous exhibit at ASU Gammage. Lynn Trimble

ASU Gammage Exhibits Deadline: May 8

ASU Gammage is seeking proposals from Arizona artists for three exhibitions scheduled to occur during the 2020/2021 season. Exhibits can feature visual art in any medium that can be hung on the lobby walls inside the performing arts venue.

Creative Workshops Deadline: May 11

The Tempe Creatives program is looking for artists to hold workshops for fellow artists, which are currently scheduled to take place between September 2020 and June 2021. The program is designed to help artists develop creative entrepreneurial skills. Presenters receive up to $500.

EXPAND Mention outdoor bird art and we think of Mary Lucking's work in Scottsdale. Lynn Trimble

Outdoor Sculpture Deadline: May 15

SculptureTucson is partnering with Tucson Botanical Gardens to present an exhibition titled “Birdhouses and Nests,” which is scheduled to open on September 26. They have an open call for new large-scale works measuring at least five feet tall). Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium.

Grants for Art Projects Deadline: July 9

The National Endowment for the Arts is accepting applications for grants to fund projects that celebrate America’s creativity and/or cultural heritage, foster mutual respect through dialogue, or enrich shared humanity through a greater understanding of self and society. Projects should be scheduled to start on or after June 1, 2021. Grants range typically range from $10,000 to $100,000.

EXPAND Quilts featured in a previous exhibit at Chandler Center for the Arts. Lynn Trimble

'Art Quilts XXV' Exhibit Deadline: August 17

Vision Gallery is accepting submissions for the "Arts Quilt XXV: Fleeting Moments" exhibit coming to Chandler Center for the Arts, which will feature contemporary quilts. Typically, the exhibit includes works by artists both in and beyond Arizona.

Arizona Humanities Mini-Grants Deadline: Ongoing

Arizona Humanities is accepting applications for grants of up to $2,000, which are designed to “support innovative public programs that increase understanding of the human experience.” Grants can be used for capacity building, program planning, or program implementation. Only organizations with budgets of $500,000 or less are eligible for these grants.