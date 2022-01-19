Futurama Voice Actor Billy West Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022

Geeks of Arizona rejoice. After two years of false starts, rescheduled dates, and plenty of pandemic-induced frustrations, Phoenix Fan Fusion is finally set to return in late May.
As a result, its organizers have begun revealing the lineup of special guests and celebrities that will appear at the three-day pop culture and geek event, starting with a famous name from the world of cartoons.
Legendary voice actor Billy West, who’s best known for playing Philip J. Fry and other characters on Futurama, was announced on Wednesday as the first guest of Fan Fusion 2022, which runs from May 27 to 29 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
(Feel free to insert a “shut up and take my money” meme here.)
In addition to his roles on Futurama (which also included Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg, and Zapp Brannigan), West has voiced a wide variety of cartoon characters over the past few decades, including both Ren and Stimpy, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd in Space Jam, Woody Woodpecker, and the lead character on Doug. (He also had a stint as a cast member of Howard Stern’s infamous terrestrial radio show back in the mid-‘90s.)
West will be making his first-ever appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion. He was originally announced as a special guest of the event in 2020 before it was rescheduled (and later canceled) because of the pandemic.
While Fan Fusion organizers haven’t provided any specific details about West’s appearance as of this writing, we’re guessing it will include his participation in a Q&A panel and autograph session (both of which are standard for guests of the event).
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hours vary. Daily admission is currently $40 to $55 and a full membership is $90.