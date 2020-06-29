Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 Has Been Canceled

You can scratch Phoenix Fan Fusion off the list of local events happening in 2020. Organizers have officially canceled this year’s edition of the popular geek convention, and you don’t need to be a mind-reader like Professor X to guess why.

Square Egg Entertainment, the local company behind Phoenix Fan Fusion, released a statement on Monday morning announcing the cancellation, citing COVID-19 as the cause.

The 2020 edition of the multiday event, which was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center, was moved to September 25 to 27 because of the pandemic. Celebrity guests announced to appear included Dave Bautista, Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day, Clark Gregg, Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ, and Billy West.

Now, Fan Fusion won’t be happening until 2021.

“We have been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention; unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer,” Square Egg said in its statement. “Considering the current degree of uncertainty about when mass gatherings can resume, watching the rising cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we will not be holding our September 25-27, 2020 convention. While we are as disappointed as we know you are, we feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.”

Square Egg also announced tickets and booth spaces purchased for this year’s Fan Fusion will automatically roll over to next year’s event. Complimentary “Buddy Passes” that were available those who purchased a VIP pass or full event admission will be honored on May 28, 2021.

Anyone unable to attend Fan Fusion in 2021, or would like to transfer their admission or spaces to another party, is asked to email the company.

According to Square Egg, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, both of which are popular lodging choices for Fan Fusion guests will be processing cancellations of all reservations.