 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
You'll have to wait until 2021 to cosplay at Phoenix Fan Fusion.EXPAND
You'll have to wait until 2021 to cosplay at Phoenix Fan Fusion.
Benjamin Leatherman

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 Has Been Canceled

Benjamin Leatherman | June 29, 2020 | 11:39am
AA

You can scratch Phoenix Fan Fusion off the list of local events happening in 2020. Organizers have officially canceled this year’s edition of the popular geek convention, and you don’t need to be a mind-reader like Professor X to guess why.

Square Egg Entertainment, the local company behind Phoenix Fan Fusion, released a statement on Monday morning announcing the cancellation, citing COVID-19 as the cause.

The 2020 edition of the multiday event, which was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center, was moved to September 25 to 27 because of the pandemic. Celebrity guests announced to appear included Dave Bautista, Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day, Clark Gregg, Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ, and Billy West.

Related Stories

Now, Fan Fusion won’t be happening until 2021.

“We have been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention; unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer,” Square Egg said in its statement. “Considering the current degree of uncertainty about when mass gatherings can resume, watching the rising cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we will not be holding our September 25-27, 2020 convention. While we are as disappointed as we know you are, we feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us.”

Square Egg also announced tickets and booth spaces purchased for this year’s Fan Fusion will automatically roll over to next year’s event. Complimentary “Buddy Passes” that were available those who purchased a VIP pass or full event admission will be honored on May 28, 2021.

Anyone unable to attend Fan Fusion in 2021, or would like to transfer their admission or spaces to another party, is asked to email the company.

According to Square Egg, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, both of which are popular lodging choices for Fan Fusion guests will be processing cancellations of all reservations.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.