Phoenix Fan Fusion Has Been Postponed Until the Fall

The crowd inside the Phoenix Convention Center on during last year's Phoenix Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

Geeks of the Valley will have a few more months to work on their costumes for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020. Organizers of the annual pop culture extravaganza are moving the event to the fall.

Square Egg Entertainment, the company behind Phoenix Fan Fusion, announced on Wednesday that the event is postponed until September 25 to 27, due to public health concerns.

The four-day event was originally scheduled to take place during Memorial Day weekend (May 21 to 24) at the Phoenix Convention Center. Celebrity guests announced to appear included Dave Bautista, Christopher Eccleston, Felicia Day, Clark Gregg, Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ, and Billy West.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Square Egg spokesperson Kristin Rowan says it's the first time they’ve rescheduled the four-day geek extravaganza, which launched in 2002 as Phoenix Cactus Comicon.

“Considering the current degree of uncertainty, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and city of Phoenix officials, we feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us,” Rowan stated.

EXPAND Attendees of last year's Phoenix Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

Square Egg will also reduce Phoenix Fan Fusion to three days, dropping its traditional “preview night,” which took place on Thursday evening each year. Tickets that have been purchased for that day only can be used to attend the event on Friday, September 25.

If anyone is unable to attend Fan Fusion on Friday, Rowan says they can upgrade their ticket for Saturday or Sunday. Those who can’t go on any of the rescheduled dates can also transfer their tickets to another person for free or roll it over to Fan Fusion 2021.

Rowan says that Square Egg is still ironing out details for the rescheduled version of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020.

“We are just beginning to adapt our plans and ask you to bear with us while we iron out some of the details. We are working with agents for our guest lineup, as well as panelists, vendors, and entertainment providers to secure them for the September dates and will begin those announcements as soon as possible,” Rowan stated. “We are still talking with all the host hotels to determine the best way to handle existing hotel reservations, and we will share that information soon.”