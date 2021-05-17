Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams Is Coming to Speak in Mesa

- Local
Mesa Arts Center has just announced a new addition to its fall 2021 event lineup: Political leader, voting rights activist, and bestselling author Stacey Abrams will appear on Tuesday, October 12.
Her Mesa stop is part of her "A Conversation With Stacey Abrams" speaking tour.
A press release from Mesa Arts Center reads, "Join Stacey for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change. Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will inform and empower."
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21. Cost is $53.50 to $78.50; VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet are $204.
Visit Mesa Arts Center's website for more info.
