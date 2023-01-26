Support Us

Get Caught Up on Your Oscar Viewing With the Harkins Best Picture Film Fest

January 26, 2023 10:08AM

See Everything Everywhere All at Once, and all the other Best Picture nominees, at Harkins Theatres in March.
See Everything Everywhere All at Once, and all the other Best Picture nominees, at Harkins Theatres in March. A24


The 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced on January 24, and this year, there are 10 movies up for the Best Picture award.

Many are currently available for rental or on streaming services, but to keep it simple (and to get the true big-screen experience) local chain Harkins Theatres has announced a Best Picture Film Fest starting in early March.

From Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 12, moviegoers can see nine of the 10 nominees — All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking — for $5 each. (Avatar: The Way of Water is not included in the promotion.) There's also a Best Picture Film Fest All Access Pass available for $40.

Participating Harkins locations include: Arrowhead Fountains 18, Camelview at Fashion Square, Chandler Fashion 20, Christown 14, Estrella Falls 16, SanTan Village 16, Scottsdale 101 14, Shea 14, Superstition Springs 25, and Tempe Marketplace.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

