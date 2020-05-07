Golfland Sunsplash’s Water Slides Reopen Friday. Here Are the Details.

Add Golfland Sunsplash to the list of local businesses reopening on a limited basis this weekend. The Mesa water park will begin operating certain water slides and outdoor attractions on Friday.

Just don’t expect to take a dip in the wave pool.

According to its website, the Cauldron, Dragon Tail, Thunder Falls, and Bonzi water slides will be open to the public daily from noon to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the bumper cars, race cars, and all miniature golf courses will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Swimming areas and other water slides and attractions — including the Lazy River, Master Blaster Water Coaster, and Thunder Bay Wave Pool — will remain closed.

The park’s indoor arcade, known as King Bens Castle, will open for business on Monday, May 11.

Golfland Sunsplash’s website states that several safety precautions will be implemented at the park. A limited number of passes will be sold each day, and slides and attractions may be operated at staggered intervals depending on crowd size.

Employees will be masked and gloved at all times and have their temperatures checked before starting work. They’ll also sanitize points of contact on rides, as well as putters and golf balls, between each use. Check-in counters and entrance doors will be cleaned frequently. Chlorination levels on the water slides will be “constantly monitored.”

Patrons are encouraged to wear masks (which will also be available for purchase), use hand-sanitizer dispensers located around the park, and adhere to designated markers that will be used in queue lines for rides and slides. Only small groups will be permitted to use restrooms at one time.

The outdoor snack bar will also be open for business. Water slide patrons will be asked to take their food and drinks to their vehicles while mini-golfers or those there for the rides can eat while playing or waiting in line.

The park’s website also states that its schedule is subject to change, and certain slides and attractions may close again “due to the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19.” It recommends that patrons check the Golfland Sunsplash ticket page before purchasing passes.

Golfland Sunsplash’s reopening of its water slides comes after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced earlier this week that non-essential retailers, barbershops, and salons could resume business on a limited basis on Friday. Dine-in service at restaurants will also be allowed with social distancing restrictions starting on Monday, May 11. No mention of water parks was made in the announcement.

Like other Valley water parks, Golfland Sunsplash normally operates its water slides for the summer season starting in May. As of this writing, no other local water parks — including Big Surf in Tempe, Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale, and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor — have announced any specific plans to reopen. A post on Big Surf’s Facebook page from March states it may open later this month.