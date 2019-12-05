Here's Your Guide to December First Friday in Phoenix

December First Friday promises some intriguing firsts, from the opening of Maria Hupfield’s new exhibit at the Heard Museum to the first exhibition by a new artist collective called The Box. Modified Arts will continue its “A City, Modified” exhibit celebrating its 20th anniversary, and more than a dozen art spaces will open new shows.
Here’s a look at fresh exhibits happening in and beyond downtown Phoenix during First Friday, December 6. In most cases, they’re organized by region to help you see more art in less time. We’ve even noted several venues where you can explore both visual and performance art, and added a Saturday show to help round out your weekend.
Keep an eye out for other cultural offerings while you're out and about Friday night. The Japanese Friendship Garden has free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. on First Friday, for example. And you can find both a holiday book market and workshop on making zines at the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center located at Roosevelt and Second streets.
Must-See Exhibits
Sisao Gallery
1501 Grand Avenue
Explore works by Diego Perez, an artist whose paintings often blend art historical references, cultural critique, and comedic takes on everyday life. First Friday hours for his solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Roy Wasson Valle created this immersive speculative futures exhibition that explores the possibility of a human-inhabited interplanetary solar system. First Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.
New School for the Arts & Academics
1216 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe
More than 50 artists are participating in this group exhibition at New School for Arts & Academics. Admission is $5, with proceeds going toward murals, artists talks, and workshops at the school. Featured artists include Lalo Cota, Maggie Keane, Mando Rascon, and Tara Sharpe. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
First Studio
631 North First Avenue
First Studio is showing works by Joel Coplin and Jo-Ann Lowney, two artists who founded Gallery 119 and have had a longtime presence on the metro Phoenix arts scene. First Friday hours at First Studio are 6 to 10 p.m.
180 Degrees Gallery and Studio
4955 North Seventh Avenue
See how several artists explore the square form in this pop-up exhibition at 180 Degrees Gallery and Studio. It's being presented by a new collective called The Box. Featured artists include Janet Engel, Christopher Jagmin, James Trahan, and Janet Towbin. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
Grand Avenue
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
Check out a new group of paintings at Abe Zucca Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Grand ArtHaus
1501 Grand Avenue
See small works by dozens of local artists in this exhibition curated by Laura Dragon and Joe Holdren. First Friday hours at Grand ArtHaus are 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue
Five15 Arts collective member Susan Risi will be showing ceramic works that reference natural and manufactured forms. Guest artist Junya Shao will be exhibiting teapots that reflect her “ideas about beauty and form.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Central Avenue
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
Found:RE Phoenix is showing works by more than a dozen artists, including Hannah Bashaw, Aileen Frick, John Randall Nelson, Kathy Taylor, and Diane Silver. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Tempe artist Jake Early will be showing prints celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon becoming a national park during his solo exhibition at Practical Art. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.
Irish Cultural Center
1106 North Central Avenue
Explore a traveling exhibit that originated in Ireland and premiered in Mexico City in 2016. The exhibit addresses the history of Irish immigrants and their descendants in Latin America between 1611 and 1968. First Friday hours at the Irish Cultural Center are 6 to 10 p.m.
New City Studio
1300 North Central Avenue
New City Studio is showing works by Linden Eller, whose mixed-media collages were inspired by the artist’s travels between Arizona and Australia. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
The Eye Lounge artist collective is showing works by member Elizabeth Odiorne, who creates screen-printed textiles that “reflect the significance of personal achievements and monumental life moments.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral
100 West Roosevelt Street
Head to Olney Gallery to see works by Marty Treinen and Marilyn Collins. Treinen’s paintings often reference pop culture, and Collins’ paintings reflect psychedelic sensibilities from the ‘60s. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
The Lost Leaf
914 North Fifth Street
Two creatives who illustrate their own posters for upcoming shows are joining forces for a retrospective of their 2019 handiwork at The Lost Leaf. Look for works by NXOEED and Djentrification when First Friday hours start at 6 p.m.
More Art Shows
The Newton
300 West Camelback Road
Team Pravus is showing a group exhibition with a bird theme, which features works by more than a dozen artists – including Lexie Bowers, Frank Gonzales, Luster Kaboom, Nyla Lee, and Koryn Woodward. First Friday hours at The Newton are 6 to 10 p.m.
Art and Performance
Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
Head to the Heard Museum to explore a new exhibition featuring work by indigenous artist Maria Hupfield, who will be performing at 7 p.m. First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. will also include music, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing small works by dozens of artists including bacpac, Gino Belassen, Dadsocks, David Allen Paul, Rembrandt Quiballo, and Lucretia Torva. First Friday also includes a dance performance by Martha Hernandez, Nicole Olson, Steven Redondo, and Amber Robins. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Langmade Projects
1345 West McKinley Street
RPM Orchestra will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an immersive art experience coupling sound and visual elements, plus performances by several additional creatives. First Friday hours at Langmade Project Space are 10:15 to 11 p.m.
Herberger Theater Center
222 East Monroe Street
Look for works by Lacey Shelton at the art gallery inside Herberger Theater Center, where First Friday hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. The evening also includes music by John Calvert. Other First Friday programming takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the venue's outdoor plaza.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Head to Phoenix Art Museum to see the “Legends of Speed” exhibit. Museum admission is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m., when you can see this exhibit for $8. If you want to attend The Whole Story: Part XI storytelling event at 7 p.m., you’ll need a ticket. Those are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended. Visit phxart.org.
Bonus: Saturday Art Opening
Alwun House
1201 East Roosevelt Street
See the annual “Lighthouse” exhibit featuring art made with neon, LED lights, video, fire, and more. Alwun House is also presenting a robust lineup of performances from 7 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Tickets are $15 at the door.
