Here's Your Guide to December First Friday in Phoenix

December First Friday promises some intriguing firsts, from the opening of Maria Hupfield’s new exhibit at the Heard Museum to the first exhibition by a new artist collective called The Box. Modified Arts will continue its “A City, Modified” exhibit celebrating its 20th anniversary, and more than a dozen art spaces will open new shows.

Here’s a look at fresh exhibits happening in and beyond downtown Phoenix during First Friday, December 6. In most cases, they’re organized by region to help you see more art in less time. We’ve even noted several venues where you can explore both visual and performance art, and added a Saturday show to help round out your weekend.

Keep an eye out for other cultural offerings while you're out and about Friday night. The Japanese Friendship Garden has free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. on First Friday, for example. And you can find both a holiday book market and workshop on making zines at the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center located at Roosevelt and Second streets.

EXPAND Checking out one of Diego Perez's artworks. Lynn Trimble

Must-See Exhibits

“Comoedia Artis”

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Avenue

Explore works by Diego Perez, an artist whose paintings often blend art historical references, cultural critique, and comedic takes on everyday life. First Friday hours for his solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Mars Made: Retroforms”

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Roy Wasson Valle created this immersive speculative futures exhibition that explores the possibility of a human-inhabited interplanetary solar system. First Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Control, Alt, Create”

New School for the Arts & Academics

1216 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe

More than 50 artists are participating in this group exhibition at New School for Arts & Academics. Admission is $5, with proceeds going toward murals, artists talks, and workshops at the school. Featured artists include Lalo Cota, Maggie Keane, Mando Rascon, and Tara Sharpe. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

“The Length and Breadth”

First Studio

631 North First Avenue

First Studio is showing works by Joel Coplin and Jo-Ann Lowney, two artists who founded Gallery 119 and have had a longtime presence on the metro Phoenix arts scene. First Friday hours at First Studio are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Inside The Box"

180 Degrees Gallery and Studio

4955 North Seventh Avenue

See how several artists explore the square form in this pop-up exhibition at 180 Degrees Gallery and Studio. It's being presented by a new collective called The Box. Featured artists include Janet Engel, Christopher Jagmin, James Trahan, and Janet Towbin. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Abe Zucca paintings for the "Java" exhibit. Abe Zucca

Grand Avenue

“Java”

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue

Check out a new group of paintings at Abe Zucca Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Every Little Thing”

Grand ArtHaus

1501 Grand Avenue

See small works by dozens of local artists in this exhibition curated by Laura Dragon and Joe Holdren. First Friday hours at Grand ArtHaus are 6 to 9:30 p.m.

“East Meets West”

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Avenue

Five15 Arts collective member Susan Risi will be showing ceramic works that reference natural and manufactured forms. Guest artist Junya Shao will be exhibiting teapots that reflect her “ideas about beauty and form.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Exploring media media artwork by Aileen Frick. Lynn Trimble

Central Avenue

Artist Showcase

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

Found:RE Phoenix is showing works by more than a dozen artists, including Hannah Bashaw, Aileen Frick, John Randall Nelson, Kathy Taylor, and Diane Silver. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Grand Canyon 100”

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Tempe artist Jake Early will be showing prints celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon becoming a national park during his solo exhibition at Practical Art. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.

"Irish in Latin America"

Irish Cultural Center

1106 North Central Avenue

Explore a traveling exhibit that originated in Ireland and premiered in Mexico City in 2016. The exhibit addresses the history of Irish immigrants and their descendants in Latin America between 1611 and 1968. First Friday hours at the Irish Cultural Center are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Go Again Home, Can’t You?”

New City Studio

1300 North Central Avenue



New City Studio is showing works by Linden Eller, whose mixed-media collages were inspired by the artist’s travels between Arizona and Australia. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Detail of artwork by Elizabeth Odiorne. Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

“Lighten Up”

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street

The Eye Lounge artist collective is showing works by member Elizabeth Odiorne, who creates screen-printed textiles that “reflect the significance of personal achievements and monumental life moments.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Signs & Stuff”

Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral

100 West Roosevelt Street



Head to Olney Gallery to see works by Marty Treinen and Marilyn Collins. Treinen’s paintings often reference pop culture, and Collins’ paintings reflect psychedelic sensibilities from the ‘60s. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Year in Review”

The Lost Leaf

914 North Fifth Street

Two creatives who illustrate their own posters for upcoming shows are joining forces for a retrospective of their 2019 handiwork at The Lost Leaf. Look for works by NXOEED and Djentrification when First Friday hours start at 6 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out the detail in one of Frank Gonzales' paintings. Lynn Trimble

More Art Shows

“Put a Bird on It”

The Newton

300 West Camelback Road

Team Pravus is showing a group exhibition with a bird theme, which features works by more than a dozen artists – including Lexie Bowers, Frank Gonzales, Luster Kaboom, Nyla Lee, and Koryn Woodward. First Friday hours at The Newton are 6 to 10 p.m.

Look for work by Rembrandt Quiballo at {9} The Gallery. {9} The Gallery

Art and Performance

“Maria Hupfield: Nine Years Towards the Sun”

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

Head to the Heard Museum to explore a new exhibition featuring work by indigenous artist Maria Hupfield, who will be performing at 7 p.m. First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. will also include music, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.

“Tiny Works/Tiny Dances”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing small works by dozens of artists including bacpac, Gino Belassen, Dadsocks, David Allen Paul, Rembrandt Quiballo, and Lucretia Torva. First Friday also includes a dance performance by Martha Hernandez, Nicole Olson, Steven Redondo, and Amber Robins. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

RPM Orchestra

Langmade Projects

1345 West McKinley Street

RPM Orchestra will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an immersive art experience coupling sound and visual elements, plus performances by several additional creatives. First Friday hours at Langmade Project Space are 10:15 to 11 p.m.

Explore works by Lacey Shelton at Herberger Theater Center. Herberger Theater Center

“Bikes & Types”

Herberger Theater Center

222 East Monroe Street

Look for works by Lacey Shelton at the art gallery inside Herberger Theater Center, where First Friday hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. The evening also includes music by John Calvert. Other First Friday programming takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the venue's outdoor plaza.

“Legends of Speed”

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Head to Phoenix Art Museum to see the “Legends of Speed” exhibit. Museum admission is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m., when you can see this exhibit for $8. If you want to attend The Whole Story: Part XI storytelling event at 7 p.m., you’ll need a ticket. Those are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended. Visit phxart.org.

Bonus: Saturday Art Opening

“Lighthouse”

Alwun House

1201 East Roosevelt Street

See the annual “Lighthouse” exhibit featuring art made with neon, LED lights, video, fire, and more. Alwun House is also presenting a robust lineup of performances from 7 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Tickets are $15 at the door.