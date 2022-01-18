Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Film and TV

Harkins North Valley 16 Theatres Is Now Closed

January 18, 2022 6:00AM

Harkins North Valley 16 Theatres Is Now Closed
Jennifer Goldberg
North Phoenix cineplex Harkins North Valley 16 Theatres closed its doors for good yesterday, Monday, January 17.

The theater, which had been open for 21 years, is located at 3420 East Bell Road.

A message sent to Harkins Theatres email subscribers reads in part, "After over 21 years entertaining Valley moviegoers, the curtain is permanently closing on the Harkins North Valley theatre. We are forever grateful to our loyal guests who supported us over the last two decades and invite everyone to come enjoy the magic of movies before our last day of operation."

Phoenix New Times reported in July that a proposed developer, The Wolff Company, was in the early stages of seeking a rezoning permit for the property in order to build a gated community with 278 multi-family residential units.

Despite receiving a number of emails from concerned residents of a nearby housing development, city of Phoenix staff recommended in late August that the rezoning permit be approved.

There's no word yet on when demolition of the theater will begin, but Harkins Theatres suggested a new location may be on the horizon in its email message.

"While we are closing this chapter, our story continues, so stay tuned for exciting information about our future plans for a new state-of-the-art theatre nearby," it reads.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 1.13.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation