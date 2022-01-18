Harkins North Valley 16 Theatres Is Now Closed

North Phoenix cineplex Harkins North Valley 16 Theatres closed its doors for good yesterday, Monday, January 17.
The theater, which had been open for 21 years, is located at 3420 East Bell Road.
A message sent to Harkins Theatres email subscribers reads in part, "After over 21 years entertaining Valley moviegoers, the curtain is permanently closing on the Harkins North Valley theatre. We are forever grateful to our loyal guests who supported us over the last two decades and invite everyone to come enjoy the magic of movies before our last day of operation."
Phoenix New Times reported in July that a proposed developer, The Wolff Company, was in the early stages of seeking a rezoning permit for the property in order to build a gated community with 278 multi-family residential units.
Despite receiving a number of emails from concerned residents of a nearby housing development, city of Phoenix staff recommended in late August that the rezoning permit be approved.
There's no word yet on when demolition of the theater will begin, but Harkins Theatres suggested a new location may be on the horizon in its email message.
"While we are closing this chapter, our story continues, so stay tuned for exciting information about our future plans for a new state-of-the-art theatre nearby," it reads.