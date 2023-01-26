 Watch all Best Picture Oscar nominees at Harkins Theatres in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Harkins Theatres offers Best Picture Film Fest for Oscar nominees

The local theater chain's Best Picture Film Fest gives you easy, cheap access to all 10 films.
February 27, 2024
Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio star in "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio star in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Apple TV+
The 2024 Academy Award nominations were announced on January 23, and this year, there are 10 movies up for the Best Picture award.

Many are currently available for rental or on streaming services, but to keep it simple (and to get the true big-screen experience) local chain Harkins Theatres is offering a Best Picture Film Fest going on now.

Through March 10, moviegoers can see all 10 nominees — "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest" — for $5 each. You can also purchase a Best Picture Film Fest All Access Pass for $40.

Participating Harkins locations include: Arrowhead Fountains 18, Camelview at Fashion Square, Chandler Fashion 20, Christown 14, Estrella Falls 16, SanTan Village 16, Scottsdale 101 14, Shea 14, Superstition Springs 25, and Tempe Marketplace.

The full schedule of showtimes is available on the Harkins website.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
