Harkins to show double creature feature at Tempe theater this weekend

A giant reptile and a giant ape team up on a local movie screen for one showing on Saturday.
March 12, 2024
See the original "Godzilla" and "King Kong" films this weekend in Tempe.
See the original "Godzilla" and "King Kong" films this weekend in Tempe. Public Domain
Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16 is hosting a science fiction double feature this weekend.

In anticipation of the upcoming release of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the multiplex will show the original Japanese "Godzilla" film from 1954 and the original 1933 "King Kong" back-to-back beginning at 4 p.m.

The cost to see both films is $5.

The impact of "King Kong" on the burgeoning film industry and the culture at large can't be overstated. Its use of stop-motion animation, matte painting, rear projection and miniatures were groundbreaking at the time and were influential in the creation of other early sci-fi and fantasy films.

It was selected for inclusion in the United States National Film Registry in 1991, and appears on a number of American Film Institute lists including the top fantasy films, the top thrillers and the top films of all time.

One person who was inspired by "King Kong" was Tomoyuki Tanaka, a Japanese film producer widely regarded as the creator of Godzilla.

The 1954 film kicked off a long and celebrated Godzilla franchise that continues to this day, 70 years later.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which comes out on March 29, is a sequel to 2021's "Godzilla x Kong."

Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 is located at 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe. For tickets and info on the double feature, visit the Harkins website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
