‘Hawk Tuah’ girl to host Scottsdale Labor Day weekend party

At the beginning of the summer, no one knew who Haliey Welch was.Now, the "Hawk Tuah Girl" is a viral social media celebrity making appearances all over the country.On Sunday, she'll host a party at Old Town Scottsdale nightspot Riot House Restaurant & Lounge The Labor Day weekend event begins at 9 p.m., and Riot House's Instagram post invites guests to "come take a pic and party with her all night!"Riot House is located at 4425 N. Saddlebag Trail, #105, Scottsdale. For VIP bottle service, call 702-670-0073.And in case you need a refresher as to who Welch is, here's the video clip that made her famous: