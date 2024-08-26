 ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl hosting Scottsdale Labor Day weekend party | Phoenix New Times
‘Hawk Tuah’ girl to host Scottsdale Labor Day weekend party

Here's your chance to party with the newly minted internet celebrity.
August 26, 2024
Viral internet personality Haliey Welch throws the ceremonial first pitch of a game between the New York Mets and the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field on Aug. 15.
Viral internet personality Haliey Welch throws the ceremonial first pitch of a game between the New York Mets and the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field on Aug. 15. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
At the beginning of the summer, no one knew who Haliey Welch was.

Now, the "Hawk Tuah Girl" is a viral social media celebrity making appearances all over the country.

On Sunday, she'll host a party at Old Town Scottsdale nightspot Riot House Restaurant & Lounge.

The Labor Day weekend event begins at 9 p.m., and Riot House's Instagram post invites guests to "come take a pic and party with her all night!"

Riot House is located at 4425 N. Saddlebag Trail, #105, Scottsdale. For VIP bottle service, call 702-670-0073.

And in case you need a refresher as to who Welch is, here's the video clip that made her famous:

