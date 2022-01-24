Here's Why Modern Phoenix Week 2022 Isn't Happening

Fans of Phoenix's midcentury buildings got some bad news yesterday.
Modern Phoenix, the organization devoted to celebrating and preserving Midcentury Modern design and architecture around the Valley, announced via a social media post on January 23 that its annual Modern Phoenix Week, which typically takes place in spring, won't be happening.
Modern Phoenix co-founder Alison King wrote that they were "pressing pause" on the festival, which in the past has included lectures, workshops, and the marquee event, a tour of some of the city's best midcentury homes.
"This insidious virus races toward another deadly apex, continues to fill hospitals to capacity, and affects the lives of our students, friends, and family," she wrote.
Modern Phoenix co-founder Alison King is putting her annual event on hold to keep people safe.
Samuel Ybarra
"As a small, family-owned business with deep roots in the Phoenix community, we can’t resume tourism of small, private, owner-occupied homes with a clear conscience this season. You’re our people, not just patrons."
She went on to write, "We’ll get back to public education and tourism just as soon as the risk of unnecessary gatherings doesn’t outweigh the reward."
Modern Phoenix Week 2020 was scheduled for the second week of March and was canceled right before its start date when everything in town (and the country) began to shut down due to the threat of COVID-19. There was no talk of holding an event in 2021.
For more information about Modern Phoenix's work and mission, visit its website
.