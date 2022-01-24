Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Here's Why Modern Phoenix Week 2022 Isn't Happening

January 24, 2022 8:35AM

Patio Paradiso, a Town and Country model home by Ralph Haver, was a favorite stop during last year’s Modern Phoenix Home Tour.
Patio Paradiso, a Town and Country model home by Ralph Haver, was a favorite stop during last year’s Modern Phoenix Home Tour. Alison King


Fans of Phoenix's midcentury buildings got some bad news yesterday.

Modern Phoenix, the organization devoted to celebrating and preserving Midcentury Modern design and architecture around the Valley, announced via a social media post on January 23 that its annual Modern Phoenix Week, which typically takes place in spring, won't be happening.

Modern Phoenix co-founder Alison King wrote that they were "pressing pause" on the festival, which in the past has included lectures, workshops, and the marquee event, a tour of some of the city's best midcentury homes.

"This insidious virus races toward another deadly apex, continues to fill hospitals to capacity, and affects the lives of our students, friends, and family," she wrote.
click to enlarge Modern Phoenix co-founder Alison King is putting her annual event on hold to keep people safe. - SAMUEL YBARRA
Modern Phoenix co-founder Alison King is putting her annual event on hold to keep people safe.
Samuel Ybarra
"As a small, family-owned business with deep roots in the Phoenix community, we can’t resume tourism of small, private, owner-occupied homes with a clear conscience this season. You’re our people, not just patrons.⁣"

She went on to write, "We’ll get back to public education and tourism just as soon as the risk of unnecessary gatherings doesn’t outweigh the reward.⁣"

Modern Phoenix Week 2020 was scheduled for the second week of March and was canceled right before its start date when everything in town (and the country) began to shut down due to the threat of COVID-19. There was no talk of holding an event in 2021.

For more information about Modern Phoenix's work and mission, visit its website.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 1.20.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation