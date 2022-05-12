Support Us

Here's Your Chance to Spend a Week at Arcosanti in Northern Arizona

May 12, 2022 11:28AM

Learn all about Arcosanti, the experimental community north of Phoenix.
If you've ever traveled north on Interstate 17, you've probably seen the signs for Arcosanti as you near Cordes Junction, about 60 miles outside of Phoenix.

Maybe you've even been there, driving down the bumpy, dusty road to the experimental community founded by architect Paolo Soleri in the 1970s so you could wander the grounds or, back in the day, attend the FORM music festival.

For decades, people have lived and worked at Arcosanti as part of multi-week or even months-long educational programs to learn about topics like architecture, agriculture, and Soleri's concept of "arcology," which theorizes that local urban conditions could be improved while minimizing the negative impact of city-dwelling on the earth.

But if that much of a time commitment isn't in the cards for you, Arcosanti has a program that gives participants an opportunity to get away from city life and get an inside look at the community — in only a week or so.

The Six-Day Experience Week program will take place from May 22 to 27. Attendees will get an in-depth tour of Arcosanti that explores the history and construction of the community, a tour of the Cosanti Foundation's extensive archives, an up-close look at the bronze bell-casting process, participation in Arcosanti's agriculture program, a guided ecology hike, resident-led yoga, an opportunity to cast and carve your own ceramic bell, an introduction to welding and metalworking, a variety of programmed and spontaneous evening activities, and free time to enjoy the community, the arcology, and the surrounding desert.

The cost is $990 per person, which includes all meals and accommodations in a shared co-ed dorm.

Arcosanti is open seven days a week from 9 to 5 p.m. at 13555 South Cross L Road, Mayer. Visit the website for more details.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

