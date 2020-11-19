 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Shopping |

Holiday Artisan Markets Happening Outdoors in Metro Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | November 19, 2020 | 6:00am
Check out ceramics by Casey Hanrahan at the Art and Objects Studio Sale.EXPAND
Check out ceramics by Casey Hanrahan at the Art and Objects Studio Sale.
Casey Hanrahan
We’re all looking for ways to shop smarter this year, and local artists can help to make it happen. They’ve been working all year on creative gifts, getting ready for artisan boutiques happening around metro Phoenix in coming days and weeks.

Here’s a trio of holiday markets where you can support local artists and small businesses while you shop. Keep it classy when you shop, by the way. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and don’t fight over the fun stuff.

Keri Mosier showed her fabulous jewelry designs during the Frances Holiday Market on November 7.EXPAND
Keri Mosier showed her fabulous jewelry designs during the Frances Holiday Market on November 7.
Keri Mosier

Frances Holiday Markets

Frances
10 West Camelback Road
Saturdays, November 7 to December 19

Frances owner Georganne Bryant opted not to present the Crafeteria holiday market that's long been a seasonal favorite this year, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Instead, she's scaled back to Saturday holiday markets, which launched on November 7 and will continue through the last Saturday before Christmas. Each market runs from noon to 4 p.m. and features three local makers selling their creative wares in front of the store. Future markets will feature Voyager Bake Shop, Desert Dust Jewelry, Lunar Black, and others. Bryant suggests following Frances on social media, so you'll get details about participating artists.

Look for letterpress wares at the Socially Distanced Holiday Market coming to Grand Avenue.EXPAND
Look for letterpress wares at the Socially Distanced Holiday Market coming to Grand Avenue.
Hazel & Violet

Socially Distanced Holiday Market

Bragg’s Pie Factory Parking Lot
1301 Northwest Grand Avenue
Saturdays, November 21 to December 19

Head to Grand Avenue to explore socially distanced holiday markets happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during a series of five Saturdays. The first market happens on Saturday, November 21. Dozens of artisans will be taking turns showing and selling handmade wares, so you’ll find a different selection every time you visit. Look for Hauspanther if you love all things cat-related and Hazel & Violet Letterpress if you’re looking for gifts with visual flair. Other makers will be selling jewelry, handmade soaps, yoga gear, flowers, and more. Find details on the Facebook page for Grand Ave Holiday Market.

Laura Spalding Best will be at the Art and Objects Studio Sale on Saturday, December 5.EXPAND
Laura Spalding Best will be at the Art and Objects Studio Sale on Saturday, December 5.
Laura Spalding Best

Art and Objects Studio Sale

Patricia Sannit Studio
2631 East Cortez
Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6

Ceramic artist Patrica Sannit is hosting more than a dozen artists during two days of outdoors shopping in front of her Phoenix studio. Several participating artists have shown their work at Phoenix’s best-known arts venues, from Modified Arts to Phoenix Art Museum. The Saturday lineup includes Laura Spalding Best, Daniel Funkhouser, and Alex Ozers. Sunday artists include Christy Puetz, Lisa Olson, Lena Klett, and Heidi Abrahamson. Expect a fun assortment of offerings, including ceramics, jewelry, and mixed media artworks. Get more information on Facebook.

Holiday Pop-Up Market

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
1738 East McDowell Road
Saturday, December 5

Shop an open-air outdoors market in the back parking lot for Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, where you can buy local vegan food by Pachamama and take a selfie with one of Jeff Slim’s colorful murals. Participating artisans include Team Green, Blush & Rouge, Lunes & Lola 7’s, Bila Ashdla, Abeja Blanca, Mini Huaraches, Maghabi, Graciously Present, and Phx Film Revival. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While you’re in the area, pop into Mucho Mas Art Studio next door to shop a fun selection of art, home decor, jewelry, and more. Learn more at palabrasbookstore.com.

Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

