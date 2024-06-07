 Katt Williams Phoenix comedy show date set for 2025 tour | Phoenix New Times
Katt Williams to bring Heaven on Earth Tour to Phoenix's Footprint Center

Fresh off the debut of his latest Netflix special, "Woke Folk," Williams will bring the Heaven on Earth Tour to the Valley.
June 7, 2024
Katt Williams will make a stop in Phoenix next year.
Katt Williams will make a stop in Phoenix next year.

Critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams announced a new tour on Friday.

The Heaven on Earth Tour will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Jan. 24, 2025.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.

His most recent project was his latest Netflix special, "Woke Folk," which came out in May.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (use code KW25). The general on-sale will start at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket prices range from $59 to $350 before taxes and fees.

For more information, visit the official Katt Williams website.
