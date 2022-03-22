Support Us

Mesa’s Día de los Muertos Celebration Just Won a National Award

March 22, 2022 2:09PM

Checking out the community altar at Mesa Arts Center. Lynn Trimble

Día de los Muertos events are held annually all over the Valley, but the celebration put on by the city of Mesa just got some national recognition: The National League of Cities has selected Mesa as the 2022 Cultural Diversity Awards winner for its two-day Día de los Muertos event.

“Downtown Mesa comes alive during our Día de los Muertos celebration. This East Valley tradition is one of the many ways we celebrate our Mexican and Latin American community,” District 5 Councilmember David Luna said in a press release. “Diversity thrives in Mesa. I am proud to serve in a city committed to recognizing and honoring the many cultural traditions that weave into the fabric of our city to make it a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”

The Mesa celebration is held at Mesa Arts Center includes performances, art, ceremonial altars, family activities, vendors, and more. It brings an estimated 30,000 people to the city center each year.

"This program exemplifies community collaboration, ownership, and engagement to celebrate and share an important and meaningful cultural tradition,” city of Mesa Arts and Culture Director Cindy Ornstein said in a press release.

Mesa's 2022 Día de los Muertos festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23. For more information, visit the Mesa Arts Center website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

