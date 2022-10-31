Metro Phoenix’s Five Best Things to Do This Week

On the lookout for something interesting to do in the Valley this week? Look no further, as we’ve got the lowdown on how you can catch the Phoenix Suns in action, spend Halloween night at a spooky Victorian residence, or encounter dinosaurs at the Phoenix Zoo.
Details are below. And for more things to do around town from Monday, October 31, to Thursday, November 3, visit Phoenix New Times' events calendar.
Rosson House, the 1895 Queen Anne Victorian house at Heritage Square, 113 North Sixth Street, gives haunted house vibes all year round. But on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, you can enjoy a number of spooky activities inside the historic mansion. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the house and see objects like a mourning dress, wicker coffin, and a replica Ouija board. Afterward, head to the museum store for food and drinks. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Costumes are encouraged, and the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. More information can be found here. Jennifer Goldberg
Tuesday Night Classics: A Few Good Men
Long before he won Emmys for The West Wing and Oscars for The Social Network, screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin crafted the play A Few Good Men. Filled with snappy dialogue and soliloquies about honor and duty, it later became a blockbuster flick directed by Rob Reiner and filled with legendary performances by Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson. Harkins Theatres will show the 1992 film, which is celebrates its 30th anniversary later this year, at 17 locations across the Valley on Tuesday, November 1. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5. Find a full list of participating locations here. Benjamin Leatherman
Are you ready to believe in the Phoenix Suns again? They’re off to a great start to the season, rocking the rim and racking up a handful of wins against teams both tough (the always fierce Golden State Warriors) and not-so-tough (the ailing New Orleans Pelicans). Its due to starters like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton putting in their typically stellar performances and players like Cameron Payne and your new hero Jock Landale bringing some heat off the bench. Next up for Phoenix is a home game against the middling Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Tuesday, November 1. Can the Suns keep things rolling? Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $18 if you’d like the answer to that question. Benjamin Leatherman
Have a close encounter with a T-rex at the Phoenix Zoo.
David Wagner/Phoenix Zoo
Dinosaurs in the Desert
For the over 1 million annual visitors to the Phoenix Zoo, 455 North Galvin Parkway, it may come as no shock that its offering up yet another amazing reason to visit. If you haven’t been in a while, and you're a fan of beer and dinosaurs, you may want to consider getting reacquainted with one of the Valley’s best spots to get your steps in and see some wildlife. For the next six months or so, dozens of animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures will be situated throughout the grounds of the zoo, including the Troodoon, Allosaurus, Compsognathus, Titanoboa, and Tyrannosaurus rex. Each will include displays detailing facts and info for patrons to check out while doing self-guided tours of the displays. The Phoenix Zoo is open daily from 9 to 5 p.m. Admission is $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for kids 3 to 13. Click here for more details. Tom Reardon
In case the various skulls, taxidermied creatures, and other macabre objects contained within Curious Nature, 5032 North Central Avenue, didn’t already tip you off, the local “natural history emporium” and boutique doesn’t shy away from death. Instead, its owners take a somewhat Victorian-era view of the subject, embracing it as an inevitable consequence of life. Its décor and various creative workshops reflect this theme, including the monthly Still Life and Death Art Night. Attendees can paint, sketch, photograph, or artistically render a collection of specimens, skeletons, or other items from Curious Nature’s collection during the latest session from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. There's a $10 fee to participate and you’ll have to provide your own supplies. Click here for more info. Benjamin Leatherman
