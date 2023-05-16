Phoenix's Metrocenter mall is getting a big farewell party. Here are all the details

Metrocenter mall is set to be demolished this summer, but not before fans of the iconic Valley landmark give it a proper sendoff.
The city of Phoenix and the current owners of the 64.2-acre property near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17 will throw a farewell party for the now-defunct mall on Sunday, May 21.
The outdoor event, which is titled “Metrocenter: A Fond Farewell,” will take place in the mall’s parking lot from 2 to 8 p.m. Admission is free but attendees are asked to RSVP online to reserve their spots.
According to a news release from Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, whose district includes Metrocenter’s location, the party will highlight the legacy of the mall and the importance it played to Valley residents over the decades.
Metrocenter opened in 1973 and was unique in both its size and amenities. At the time, it was the biggest mall west of the Mississippi River, the only one in the U.S. to feature five department stores (including such now-defunct retailers as Goldwater's and Diamond’s), and the Southwest’s first “super-regional” mall. Its interior boasted a sleek design and an indoor ice skating rink, which was a first for Arizona in those days.
Over the following decades, Metrocenter became a retail and cultural hub for generations of locals. Families flocked to the mall to shop while teens and 20-somethings came to hang out or cruise around the mall’s parking lot.
O’Brien, a west Valley native, tells Phoenix New Times she was a Metrocenter regular growing up.
“I was about 5 years old when the mall first opened. I went [to Metrocenter] for as long as I could remember. I worked there, [got] photos with Santa, hung out with my friends and was also a cruiser,” O’Brien says. “It was the place to be to hang out. It has a lot of fond memories for a lot of people.”
Metrocenter’s farewell party will embrace this fact, as it will include a memory wall where attendees can share their stories of the mall. Other activities at the event will also celebrate the mall’s history, including a car show and a 1980s-themed costume contest.
There will also be live music, food vendors and a photo booth. A souvenir t-shirt will be available and can be purchased when RSVPing for the event online.
The farewell party coincides with special screenings of the 1989 sci-fi comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which was partially filmed at the mall, at the adjacent Harkins Metrocenter 12 multiplex throughout the afternoon and evening. Tickets are $5 per person (plus a $1.75 service fee) and must be purchased separately through the Harkins website.
Demolition of Metrocenter, which closed in 2020, is scheduled to begin in the summer. Florida-based companies Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners, which purchased the mall earlier this year, will redevelop the property into multifamily housing, restaurants, retail spaces, and a park.
Metrocenter: A Fond Farewell. Sunday, May 21, 2 to 8 p.m. Metrocenter, 9615-A North Metro Parkway West. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required.
