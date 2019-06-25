9 New Artist Opportunities in Arizona — Including Phoenix Art Museum Grants

Laura Spalding Best exhibited her work at Phoenix Art Museum after receiving an artist grant.

Once each year, Phoenix Art Museum accepts submissions from emerging Arizona artists for artist grants awarded by its contemporary art support organization. The museum just issued that call for art, and submissions are due on July 31.

While you're thinking about ways to get your work out there, we've put together a roundup of additional artist opportunities. Deadlines loom. So get creative, then get it done.

Art by Joan McGue shown at Shemer Art Center. Shemer Art Center

Shemer Art Center Exhibits

Shemer Art Center is accepting submissions for two upcoming exhibitions that will feature works in traditional media. Submissions for the "Nature’s Kingdom" exhibit are due on July 26. Apply by October 11 for the "Collected Treasures" exhibit.

Artists’ Grants Competition

Phoenix Art Museum is accepting applications from emerging artists working in all media for its Friends of Contemporary Art Artists’ Grants competition. Up to five artists living in Arizona will be selected to receive a $2,000 grant. Applicants must be registered ‘Articipants’ with Artlink. The deadline to apply is July 31.

Work and Family

The Watts College of Public Service at ASU is looking for art and photography related to the theme of balancing work and family. Artists and community members can submit their work through July 31.

Prototyping Project

Mesa Arts Center is seeking ideas for neighborhood prototype projects, such as gathering places, creative pathways, games, and interactive artworks. Selected artists and other community members will receive up to $3,000 to create their projects, which will be featured during a two-day event in downtown Mesa during March 2020. The deadline to apply is July 31.

Detail of Kimberly Robinson artwork shown at the Herberger Theater Center gallery. Kimberly Robinson

Herberger Theater Center Exhibits

The art gallery at Herberger Theater Center is looking for artworks to feature in several upcoming exhibitions. Submissions for the "Garden" exhibit and the "Portraits" exhibit are due August 2. Submissions for the "In Celebration of Women" exhibit are due August 16. Submissions for the "Unlikely Friends" exhibit are due September 13.

MOCA Tucson Artist-in-Residence

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson is accepting applications for its artist-in-residence program, which will run at least three weeks and up to three months between October 15, 2019 and May 31, 2020. The residency includes live/work space, an exhibition opportunity, and a $1,000 production stipend. Artists working in any media, at any stage in their career, can apply. The deadline to apply is August 15.

EXPAND This artwork was part of a previous exhibit at Burton Barr Central Library. Lynn Trimble

Library Exhibit

Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library accepts exhibition proposals on a rolling basis. If you would like your work to be considered for exhibition during November or December, you need to apply by September 1.

Non-Traditional Art Show

Chandler Public Library is looking for family-friendly art pieces to exhibit at the Downtown Chandler Library during a September art walk. The deadline to apply is September 2.

Artist Grants

Arizona Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for Arts Learning Collaboration Grants as well as Lifelong Arts Engagement Grants. Grant amounts vary, and the maximum amount for each type of grant is $2,500. Arts learning grants are for school-based arts teaching and learning programs. Lifelong engagement grants are for planning, professional development, or participant engagement. The deadline to apply is September 5.