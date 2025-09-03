Van Gogh immersive experience opens in Scottsdale in October

It's been several years since Old Town Scottsdale had a cool immersive art attraction for its visitors, but one is heading our way soon.
"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will make its Arizona debut on Friday, Oct. 10, at the Beyond Van Gogh: Galleria Centre, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
"Beyond Van Gogh" has been seen globally by more than 7 million people and comes to Scottsdale under the direction of its original producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.
“Through cutting-edge technology, this immersive experience is redefining what art means to people,” Justin Paquin, Paquin Entertainment Group’s president of exhibitions and theatrical, said in the announcement. “It allows audiences to form deeper emotional connections with Van Gogh’s most iconic pieces in ways that were once unimaginable.”
Guests begin in the Education Room, exploring the story behind Vincent Van Gogh’s life and legacy. Then, in the Immersive Room, they encounter over 400 of his most celebrated works — including "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," "Café Terrace at Night" and his stirring self-portraits — brought to life through larger-than-life HD projections. As part of the experience, visitors can also enjoy a free virtual reality (VR) component, offering a new and intimate way to explore Van Gogh’s world.
“When you stand inside this immersive experience, you truly feel like you are part of Van Gogh’s world,” Fanny Curtat, art historian for Beyond Van Gogh, said in the announcement. “It offers a fresh and original perspective, allowing us to connect with his masterpieces in new, emotional, and dynamic ways.”
Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, with a presale on the Fever website. Customers can join the waitlist to get 20% off tickets. The general on-sale begins on Sept. 10.
If you seem to recall another Van Gogh art attraction in Scottsdale, you're not wrong. Lighthouse Artspace operated a number of immersive experiences earlier in the decade in the same building as "Beyond Van Gogh," including ones about Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Claude Monet and other Impressionist and post-Impressionist artists, Egyptian pharaoh King Tut and a "Nutcracker"-themed Christmas production.
Lighthouse ceased offering shows in 2023.