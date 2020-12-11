Palabras Bilingual Bookstore Is Moving — Plus More Metro Phoenix Arts News

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore is Moving

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, first launched in 2015 as an event space on Grand Avenue, is getting ready to leave its current location on a strip of McDowell Road dubbed the Miracle Mile. Owner Rosaura “Chawa” Magaña says they’ll be at the current space until December 23, and in the new space by January 5, 2021. Magaña shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: “This iteration of Palabras will have a beautiful home feeling, and we will also be joined by a friend starting her pastry business, Por Vida.” The future location has not been announced.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Now Open

Nominations are being accepted for the 40th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards, which will recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations “that have made substantial and outstanding contributions to arts and culture in Arizona.” Nomination categories include artist, small arts organization, large arts organization, small business, large business, and arts educator. Nominations are due by Friday, January 8, 2021. A statewide celebration of award recipients is scheduled for March 26, 2021.

Anthology of Black Experience in Arizona

Submissions are being accepted for an anthology titled Indiscernibles in Arizona, which will include “oral histories, lyric essays, and other works of creative nonfiction exploring the Black experience in Arizona.” The anthology is open to Black individuals who are current or former Arizona residents. Previously published works will be considered. The deadline is Monday, February 1, 2021. The anthology will be released in summer 2021.

Convention Center Events Postponed or Canceled

The city of Phoenix recently updated its list of city services affected by COVID-19, which include several arts and cultural resources, such as libraries, parks, and performance spaces. “All events at the Phoenix Convention Center and Venues (Orpheum Theatre and Symphony Hall) have been postponed or rescheduled through May 10,” according to the December 8 update. The city suggests patrons contact presenting organizations for details on event changes.

Changes to ASU Herberger Institute

The ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts is creating two new schools, which will replace the former School of Music and the former School of Film, Dance and Theatre. Heather Landes serves as director for the new School of Music, Dance, and Theatre. Jason Davids Scott serves as interim director for the new film school, which is called The New American Film School. The film program will be housed in new facilities near Mesa Arts Center. ASU expects to offer film school programming in several cities, including Los Angeles.

Arizona Theatre Company Postpones Season

Arizona Theatre Company, which performs in both Phoenix and Tucson, has postponed its 54th season until “later in 2021,” citing rising COVID-19 numbers and national theater union policies. Currently, the company is not presenting live or streaming productions. Instead, they are focusing on developing new works, including a jukebox musical that features music by the band Chicago and a musical focused on Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Tempe Gallery Plans Space-Themed Exhibit

The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, which is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 public health precautions, is planning to open a new exhibition titled “Explore: Go Boldly” in 2021. Gallery materials note that the exhibit will focus on space exploration and related concepts such as human curiosity, pushing boundaries, and dreaming of future possibilities. The exhibition dates have not been announced.

Phoenix Film Festival Accepting Submissions

Submissions are now open for the 2021 Phoenix Film Festival, which will include feature, medium-length, and short films. There are specific categories for Arizona films, as well as films with African American, Latino American, and Native American directors. Other categories include documentary features and short films, animated short films, college short films, and more. Selected filmmakers will be notified by the end of March 2021.

Five15 Arts Welcomes New Member

The Five15 Arts collective, which relocated several years ago from Roosevelt Row to Grand Avenue, has announced that Allison Moyers is the newest artist to join its ranks. Moyers was born in Texas and earned her BFA in France before coming to Arizona. Moyers says her work “explores the subjects of stardom, vanity, and excess within society with an emphasis on women and the feminine.” Her first solo exhibition with Five15 Arts is scheduled for December 2021; she will participate in group shows, as well.

Phoenix Chorale CEO Leaving

After working for nearly 15 years with the Phoenix Chorale, CEO Jen Rogers has announced that she is stepping down from her position. The board of directors plans to name an interim CEO, and will conduct a nationwide search to fill the position in 2021.

Gravity & Spectacle Book Release

Tolsun Books in Flagstaff has released a paperback book titled Gravity & Spectacle, which features work by two Phoenix creatives, poet Shawnte Orion and photographer Jia Oak Baker. The publisher describes the book as “a slanted ode to Phoenix and its surrounding deserts, both gorgeous and absurd.” In lieu of a formal book launch, Orion has taped readings at several locations, including Rebel Lounge, and posted them for online viewing.

Coronado Art Crawl

The Coronado neighborhood that’s home to many Phoenix-based artists, including Prince muralist Maggie Keane, has created a way for dozens of artists to share their work in an outdoor setting. The Coronado Art Crawl, which happens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, will feature dozens of artists and other vendors sharing their creative wares on front lawns throughout the Coronado neighborhood.