Celebrate the Fifth of July at First Friday in Phoenix

This week’s art landscape is looking delightfully eclectic, thanks to art shows happening in nontraditional venues and a fun mix of works by emerging and established artists. It’s tempting to start with your favorites. But don’t forget to show some art love around town, in places you might not frequent very often.

It’s a great month for mixing it up and we’ve got a sampling of fresh art shows to help you get started. If you're doing First Friday with kids, head over the Children's Museum of Phoenix, where Free First Friday Night runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND See new works by Alexandra Bowers at {9} The Gallery. {9} The Gallery

Must-See Exhibits

“Power of 5”

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Avenue

Once each year, every artist in the Five15 Arts collective invites five guest artists to show work during its “Power of 5” exhibit. This year’s group show, featuring works by 12 collective members and 62 additional artists, opens Friday with a reception from 6 to 10 p.m. at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse. Guest artists include Marco Albarran, Tiffany Bailey, Brent Bond, Monica-Gisel Crespo, Luster Kaboom, Mark McDowell, and Farraday Newsome.

“Taking Flight”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Alexandra Bowers is showing a new series of 12 works depicting birds in various stages of flight, created through wood-burning and watercolors. For Bowers, the birds in flight represent “the freedom to explore, move, and adapt.” Bowers will also be exhibiting 96 works inspired by bird feathers found throughout Arizona. First Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND We spotted this Yucel Yalim artwork at a local eatery. Yucel Yalim/Photo by Lynn Trimble

More Art Offerings

“Feathered, Furry & Fierce”

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Avenue

Head to Sisao Gallery inside Oasis on Grand to explore paintings by Ashley Lane that convey her love for animals while exploring the feelings they can evoke in humans, from comfort to fear. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Variations on what has already been done"

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue

Head to Abe Zucca Gallery, where the artist will be showing new works. First Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m.

Piersten Doctor

Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center

147 East Adams Street

The Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center is presenting artworks by emerging Navajo artist Piersten Doctor. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Yucel Yalim

Alwun House

1204 East Roosevelt Street

For more than a decade, works by Yucel Yalim have been featured in "Exotic Art Show" exhibits at Alwun House. Now, Alwun House is hosting a sale of his artworks, including several being offered for half-price. Some photographs are printed on canvas, and others on metal. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

Phoenix Fridas

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North First Avenue

The Phoenix Fridas art collective, which includes 10 Latina artists, is having a group show at Fair Trade Cafe. Participating artists include Kathy Cano-Murillo, founder of The Crafty Chica, and Emily Costello, whose artwork has been featured on Arizona lottery tickets. Friday’s opening reception happens from 6 to 9 p.m.

First Friday

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Admission to Phoenix Art Museum is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. You’ll need to pay $5 to see the “Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist” exhibit. The other exhibits are free. Be sure to look for works by local artists, including Julio César Morales, while you’re there.

EXPAND Raven Chacon, Still Life #3, 2015 (detail). Sound and light installation with text. Voice and translation by Melvatha Chee. Collection of the artist. National Museum of the American Indian

Music + Art

“Still Life No. 3”

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

Admission to the Heard Museum is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m., when you can see Raven Chacon’s installation exploring the Navajo creation story through light, sound, and text. The evening also includes performance by Guardians, a heavy metal band that hails from the Tohono O’odham Nation, in the Steele Auditorium.

RZA Tribute Art Show

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

1738 East McDowell Road

Head to Palabras Bilingual Bookstore to celebrate the 50th birthday of Wu-Tang Clan co-founder RZA. The Crate Creepers will be spinning hip-hop music, and the walls will be filled with works by local artists inspired by RZA’s music and movies. Chef Mario of The Rez will also be there, working his fry bread magic. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Detail of an Abe Zucca painting we spotted at The Nash a while back. Abe Zucca/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Abe Zucca

The Nash

110 East Roosevelt

Check out Abe Zucca’s portraits of jazz musicians at The Nash, where you can also enjoy a free concert by Geocentric at 7:30 p.m. Expect a mix of modern and traditional jazz until 10:30 p.m.

“Visual Emotionalism”

Onyx Art Gallery

1346 West Roosevelt

Onyx Art Gallery is showing portraits by Jeff Robinson during First Friday hours from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes DJ stylings and light refreshments.

Hailey Colbrunn

The Lost Leaf

914 North Fifth Street

Head to The Lost Leaf to check out art by Hailey Colbrunn. Music by Djentrification starts at 9 p.m. and the venue is open until 2 a.m.